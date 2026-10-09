I am disappointed in Messi, Argentina — Benin boss Gernot Rohr laments

Benin coach Gernot Rohr expressed deep disappointment with Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team following their 3-0 farewell victory over Benin in Buenos Aires.

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The 39-year-old scored once and provided two assists in a dominant display, signing off on a high note.

Post-match, however, tensions emerged off the pitch. Cameras captured Messi and several Argentina players largely ignoring Benin squad members who sought selfies, handshakes, and shirt exchanges. Security further restricted access to the tunnel, leaving the visitors frustrated.

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Speaking on the French radio programme Rothen s’enflamme, Rohr was blunt:

“Indeed, the situation proved exceptionally challenging. We made our attempts. The main disappointment was that the Argentine team gave us nothing.

¡Lo dejó con las ganas de una selfie! 📸😬 Tras el triunfo 3-0 de #Argentina sobre Benín, un futbolista africano intentó llevarse una foto con Lionel Messi, pero el astro argentino lo ignoró y siguió caminando. 🐐⚽ Otro jugador tuvo que intervenir para apartar a su compañero. 🫣 📹: Especial — Ovaciones (@ovaciones) October 8, 2026

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"No photograph with Messi, no jersey. They did not even allow us access to the tunnel, as security personnel denied entry to everyone.

"Some players approached them to exchange shirts, but it was clear that we would face difficulties. We exhausted all possibilities, yet received nothing in return.”

Benin presented a bouquet in the national colours of yellow, red and green; the gesture went unacknowledged. Rohr himself secured a modest consolation.

The 73-year-old former Super Eagles coach had brought a Messi shirt from the 2018 World Cup and gave it to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who arranged for Messi to autograph it before returning the jersey.

“Nevertheless, I gave Scaloni Messi’s 2018 shirt, and he secured Messi’s signature on it for me before returning it. However, that was the extent of our success,” Rohr added.

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