Advertisement

I am disappointed in Messi, Argentina — Benin boss Gernot Rohr laments

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:58 - 09 October 2026
Benin coach Gernot Rohr expressed deep disappointment with Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team following their 3-0 farewell victory over Benin in Buenos Aires.
Advertisement

The match, which carried significant weight as it marked the end of Messi’s international career, was full of emotions.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old scored once and provided two assists in a dominant display, signing off on a high note.

Post-match, however, tensions emerged off the pitch. Cameras captured Messi and several Argentina players largely ignoring Benin squad members who sought selfies, handshakes, and shirt exchanges. Security further restricted access to the tunnel, leaving the visitors frustrated.

Advertisement

Speaking on the French radio programme Rothen s’enflamme, Rohr was blunt:

“Indeed, the situation proved exceptionally challenging. We made our attempts. The main disappointment was that the Argentine team gave us nothing.

Advertisement

"No photograph with Messi, no jersey. They did not even allow us access to the tunnel, as security personnel denied entry to everyone.

"Some players approached them to exchange shirts, but it was clear that we would face difficulties. We exhausted all possibilities, yet received nothing in return.”

Benin presented a bouquet in the national colours of yellow, red and green; the gesture went unacknowledged. Rohr himself secured a modest consolation.

The 73-year-old former Super Eagles coach had brought a Messi shirt from the 2018 World Cup and gave it to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who arranged for Messi to autograph it before returning the jersey.

“Nevertheless, I gave Scaloni Messi’s 2018 shirt, and he secured Messi’s signature on it for me before returning it. However, that was the extent of our success,” Rohr added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
I am disappointed in Messi, Argentina — Benin boss Gernot Rohr laments
Football
09.10.2026
I am disappointed in Messi, Argentina — Benin boss Gernot Rohr laments
Mike Tyson and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs | Entertainment Weekly
Boxing
08.10.2026
‘I’m friendly with Puff’ – Boxing legend Mike Tyson reveals he begged Trump to pardon Diddy
Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye set to receive prestigious award
Super Eagles
08.10.2026
Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye set to receive prestigious award
Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen | Instagram
Lifestyle
08.10.2026
Ghanaian Black Star Semenyo ties the knot with gorgeous lover Jordeen
Former Chelsea academy star eager to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles
Football
08.10.2026
Former Chelsea academy star eager to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles
CAF president reiterates Africa’s unconditional support for Infantino despite DR Congo World Cup saga
Football
08.10.2026
CAF president reiterates Africa’s unconditional support for Infantino despite DR Congo World Cup saga