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‘We are ready’ – Simeone targets UCL glory after Atletico knock out Barcelona

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:02 - 15 April 2026
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeon.
Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid are ready to win the Champions League after eliminating Barcelona to reach the semi-finals.
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Diego Simeone has insisted Atletico Madrid are fully prepared to chase their long-awaited UEFA Champions League triumph after booking a place in the semi-finals.

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Ademola Lookman celebrates his decisive goal for Atletico Madrid againsr Barcelona.
Ademola Lookman celebrates his decisive goal for Atletico Madrid againsr Barcelona.

The Spanish side progressed despite a 2-1 second-leg defeat to Barcelona, advancing 3-2 on aggregate thanks to their first-leg victory at Camp Nou.

What Simeone said

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Simeone made it clear that his team is approaching the semi-finals with confidence and determination.

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He said, We’ll go into it with all our hope, with total belief. We know the strengths we have and our flaws. We’re ready. We’re going to go after what we’ve been chasing for many years.”

Atletico will now face either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon in the next round.

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Atletico Madrid’s quest for Champions League glory has been marked by near misses, most notably in the 2014 and 2016 finals, where they suffered heartbreak against rivals Real Madrid.

Simeone acknowledged the emotional weight of those experiences but suggested they now serve as motivation.

Reflecting on his long tenure, Simeone expressed pride in the team’s continued competitiveness at the highest level.

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He added, “It’s been fourteen years now at the helm, and it still excites me to see that the team keeps competing.

“The players have changed, we’ve had to start over a bunch of times, and here we are again among the four best teams in Europe.

“We’re going to go after what we’ve been chasing for many years.”

This is Atletico’s first Champions League semi-final appearance since 2017.

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