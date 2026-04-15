I will play Osimhen, Lookman against Ronaldo's Portugal - Super Eagles coach Chelle reveals plan

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has confirmed he will field top stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in high-profile friendlies against Portugal and Poland.

Eric Chelle has revealed he will rely on top stars including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman when the Super Eagles face Portugal and Poland in an upcoming international friendly.

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Nigeria is scheduled to take on Portugal and Poland in high-profile matches in June, as part of preparations for future competitions.

What Chelle said

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Chelle confirmed that while the Unity Cup will be used to test new and fringe players, the friendlies against top European opposition will feature his strongest lineup.

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He said, “For the big warm-up games in June against Poland and Portugal, I will feature my first-team players.

“These are games that can push up the global ranking if we win them.”

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Eric Chelle on the upcoming international fixtures 🦅 pic.twitter.com/3hvYjVEDl2 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) April 14, 2026

Ahead of the June friendlies, Nigeria will participate in the 2026 Unity Cup in London.

Chelle has already made it clear that the competition will serve as an opportunity to evaluate new players and expand his squad options.