Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lookman expresses disappointment despite heroic goal

Atletico Madrid's hero Ademola Lookman has reacted to their triumph over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman maintained a remarkably cool head after scoring the pivotal goal that officially knocked Barcelona out of the UEFA Champions League.

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Atletico Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat on the night at the Metropolitano, following early strikes from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres that completely erased Atletico's first-leg advantage.

However, Lookman’s brilliant 31st-minute finish proved to be the ultimate difference-maker. Capitalising on the 2-0 first-leg victory at the Camp Nou, Diego Simeone’s side successfully advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

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What Lookman said

Speaking to TNT Sports, per the Champions League, in his post-match interview, Lookman expressed a complex mix of disappointment at losing the second-leg fixture but elation at securing the semi-final ticket.

Acknowledging the gruelling nature of the tie against Hansi Flick's high-pressing side, the Nigerian international admitted it was a "game of two halves, really," but heavily praised his team's defensive fortitude and ability to find a way through the chaos.

"Going 2-0 down [was tough]. A game of two halves, really, we stuck in there, we dug in. We didn't get the win tonight but we're through to the semi-finals."

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