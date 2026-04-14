Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lookman expresses disappointment despite heroic goal
Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman maintained a remarkably cool head after scoring the pivotal goal that officially knocked Barcelona out of the UEFA Champions League.
Atletico Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat on the night at the Metropolitano, following early strikes from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres that completely erased Atletico's first-leg advantage.
However, Lookman’s brilliant 31st-minute finish proved to be the ultimate difference-maker. Capitalising on the 2-0 first-leg victory at the Camp Nou, Diego Simeone’s side successfully advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.
What Lookman said
Speaking to TNT Sports, per the Champions League, in his post-match interview, Lookman expressed a complex mix of disappointment at losing the second-leg fixture but elation at securing the semi-final ticket.
Acknowledging the gruelling nature of the tie against Hansi Flick's high-pressing side, the Nigerian international admitted it was a "game of two halves, really," but heavily praised his team's defensive fortitude and ability to find a way through the chaos.
"Going 2-0 down [was tough]. A game of two halves, really, we stuck in there, we dug in. We didn't get the win tonight but we're through to the semi-finals."
The 28-year-old is no stranger to European heroics, as he famously scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final to hand Atalanta their first continental trophy. The Rojiblancos will hope he can deliver on the same level to help them achieve the elusive Champions League.