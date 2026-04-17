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UCL: Ademola Lookman snubbed from best XI despite heroics against Barcelona

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:32 - 17 April 2026
The UEFA Champions League Team of the Week has been revealed, with Nigerian Ademola Lookman unlucky to miss out.
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The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals delivered a perfect blend of chaos, unforgettable drama, and incredible goals.

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Bayern Munich edged out holders Real Madrid 6-4 on aggregate in a seven-goal second-leg thriller at the Allianz Arena, while Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Liverpool 4-0 overall.

Arsenal comfortably advanced past Sporting CP, but the biggest shock came in Madrid as Atletico knocked out Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1.

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In the return fixture at the Metropolitano, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring early for Barça, and Ferran Torres added a clinical second to swing momentum in the tie.

Atlético, however, held firm, and Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman produced the decisive moment in the 31st minute, sprinting beyond Jules Kounde to finish instinctively.

That goal secured Atlético’s passage to the semi-finals for the first time in nine years, a massive achievement for Diego Simeone’s men.

Lookman snubbed from UCL Team of the Week

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Yet when UEFA’s official Team of the Week dropped on 16 April, Lookman was overlooked. Instead, Ferran Torres earned a spot, despite his goal coming in a losing effort that saw Barça crash out.

The selection also rewarded Arda Guler for his magical double for Real Madrid, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Zubimendi, Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting CP), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern), Marquinhos (PSG), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern), and Marcos Llorente (Atletico).

Lookman will now turn his attention to a mammoth semi-final against Arsenal, where he could once again be the decisive factor as Atletico chase a historic Champions League triumph.

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UCL: Ademola Lookman snubbed from best XI despite heroics against Barcelona
Football
17.04.2026
UCL: Ademola Lookman snubbed from best XI despite heroics against Barcelona