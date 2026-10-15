Nigerian wonderkid drops emotional reason behind sudden name change before historic goal

Tears and joy take over the Mobolaji Johnson Arena as Sporting Lagos number 10, Victor Samuel, exposes the heartbreaking family tragedy that forced him to dump his name to honour his late father on the big stage.

Football fans are used to seeing players switch names for lucrative endorsement deals, but a rising Nigerian wonderkid has left the entire domestic league in absolute tears after revealing the deeply emotional family secret behind his new look jersey.

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Sporting Lagos midfield maestro Victor Samuel has officially changed the name on his famous number 10 shirt from 'Victor' to 'Clifford' to honour his late father who tragically passed away just before the club's historic promotion.

Fans and Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) followers had been heavily confused by the sudden switch, but the young playmaker chose the perfect moment to break his silence and clarify the situation.

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The emotional revelation comes right before the technical wizard scores a breathtaking, world-class goal to inspire the Tech Boys to a frantic comeback victory at the Onikan Stadium.

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‘P-Man don pass!’ – How a devastating phone call almost destroyed a promotion dream

Recalling the exact moment his world collapsed, the midfield engine revealed he received a heartbreaking call from his family during the most critical weekend of the previous lower-division campaign, just before a decisive match against Osun United.

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"My dad was a funny man and a massive fan of football," Clifford told the club media during an emotional chat. "It was a weekend match, and I got the message right after training. My elder brother called me and said, 'P-Man has passed away.'"

Sporting Lagos wonderkid Clifford against Inter Lagos in the NPFL

"I went back to the balcony and sat down alone, completely numb. But I told myself I couldn't let this information bring me down. It was the last match of the season, and our ultimate goal was NPFL promotion. The team needed me."

Showing maturity way beyond his young age, the wonderkid hid his tears, approached head coach Jeff Buter, and insisted on travelling for the game.

Sporting Lagos went on to win the match, securing a historic promotion to the Nigerian top flight, making him the happiest yet most heartbroken man on the pitch.

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From the Nasarawa streets to the NPFL: Honouring the 'Clifford' legacy

The decision to permanently wear his father's name on his back in the country's biggest league was a calculated family choice to ensure his dad's memory walks onto the pitch with him every single weekend.

"Clifford is also my name, and it’s what my dad normally called me. Even where I grew up in Nasarawa, the streets know me as Clifford," he explained.

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"I spoke to my elder brother and my sister. My brother asked if I was sure, suggesting I keep using Victor. I said no, I am playing in the biggest league in the country now, I have to honour my dad's name. I have set a secret target for myself this season, and wearing his name gives me the strength to achieve it."

Sporting Lagos.

True to his word, the newly named Clifford manifested his father's spirit on the pitch over the weekend. After a shocking, catastrophic defensive error saw visiting Bendel Insurance score in the very first minute at Onikan, Clifford took absolute charge of the game.

He timed his run perfectly to latch onto a brilliant pass from Gafar, before calmly bending a majestic strike past Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie to score a spectacular equaliser.

Clifford celebrates his first-ever NPFL goal.

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The wonderkid's first-ever top-flight goal completely re-energised the Tech Boys, acting as the perfect launching pad for Sporting Lagos to go on and secure a hard-fought win, with Gafar later netting an absolute goal-of-the-season contender to seal all three points.

The talented Clifford also has two assists to his name this season after becoming the first Sporting Lagos player to provide two assists in a game in the NPFL against Inter Lagos.