Mourinho slams Spanish federation for sabotaging Real Madrid against Roma

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was furious at the timing of Vinicius's suspension.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has launched an attack on the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after the governing body announced Vinícius Júnior's four-match suspension just hours before a crucial European fixture.

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Vinicius devastating suspension

​The controversy stems from Real Madrid's recent LALIGA clash against Villarreal on October 10. ​During the fixture, Vinícius was shown a red card and protested the decision to the match officials.

​Following a review by the RFEF's Disciplinary Committee, the Brazilian's punishment was upgraded to a four-match suspension across domestic competitions.

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​The ban means the forward will miss a crucial stretch of LALIGA fixtures, most notably ruling him out of the highly anticipated El Clásico against Barcelona on October 25.

​Mourinho's furious reaction

​While the length of the ban was a significant blow, Mourinho was entirely focused on the timing of the announcement.

​The RFEF officially published the suspension verdict less than two hours before Real Madrid kicked off against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 14.

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​Mourinho accused the governing body of actively attempting to sabotage his player's mental state right before a massive continental clash.

​"Do you think it's normal for a player of a Spanish club, to receive information about a 4 match ban 1 hour before the match?" Mourinho fumed.

🚨 José Mourinho: "Do you think it's normal for a player of a Spanish club, to receive information about a 4 MATCH BAN 1 hour before the match? Is this normal? Couldn't they do it now? Or tomorrow morning? Did he really have to learn about it on the bus? THEY ARE SHAMELESS. Things are OUT IN THE OPEN NOW. They are NO LONGER HIDING. They tried to K*LL THE PLAYER mentally an hour before the game. Why? This is a Spanish team, why try to hurt him?” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 14, 2026

​"Is this normal? Couldn't they do it now? Or tomorrow morning? Did he really have to learn about it on the bus?"

​He continued his tirade by suggesting a deliberate agenda against the club.

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​"They are shameless. Things are out in the open now. They are no longer hiding," Mourinho declared. "They tried to k*ll the player mentally an hour before the game. Why? This is a Spanish team; why try to hurt him?"

​Struggles on the pitch

​Whether impacted by the looming suspension or tactical adjustments, Vinícius endured a frustrating evening at the Stadio Olimpico.

​The Brazilian struggled to impose himself against the Roma defense and failed to register a single shot or assist.

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​Mourinho ultimately withdrew the winger before the hour mark, substituting him in the 59th minute.

​Despite the off-pitch drama and their star forward's quiet display, Real Madrid managed to secure a thrilling 4-3 away victory.