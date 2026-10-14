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Mourinho slams Spanish federation for sabotaging Real Madrid against Roma

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:43 - 14 October 2026
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was furious at the timing of Vinicius's suspension.
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Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has launched an attack on the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after the governing body announced Vinícius Júnior's four-match suspension just hours before a crucial European fixture.

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Vinicius devastating suspension

​The controversy stems from Real Madrid's recent LALIGA clash against Villarreal on October 10. ​During the fixture, Vinícius was shown a red card and protested the decision to the match officials.

​Following a review by the RFEF's Disciplinary Committee, the Brazilian's punishment was upgraded to a four-match suspension across domestic competitions.

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​The ban means the forward will miss a crucial stretch of LALIGA fixtures, most notably ruling him out of the highly anticipated El Clásico against Barcelona on October 25.

​Mourinho's furious reaction

​While the length of the ban was a significant blow, Mourinho was entirely focused on the timing of the announcement.

​The RFEF officially published the suspension verdict less than two hours before Real Madrid kicked off against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 14.

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​Mourinho accused the governing body of actively attempting to sabotage his player's mental state right before a massive continental clash.

​"Do you think it's normal for a player of a Spanish club, to receive information about a 4 match ban 1 hour before the match?" Mourinho fumed.

​"Is this normal? Couldn't they do it now? Or tomorrow morning? Did he really have to learn about it on the bus?"

​He continued his tirade by suggesting a deliberate agenda against the club.

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​"They are shameless. Things are out in the open now. They are no longer hiding," Mourinho declared. "They tried to k*ll the player mentally an hour before the game. Why? This is a Spanish team; why try to hurt him?"

​Struggles on the pitch

​Whether impacted by the looming suspension or tactical adjustments, Vinícius endured a frustrating evening at the Stadio Olimpico.

​The Brazilian struggled to impose himself against the Roma defense and failed to register a single shot or assist.

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​Mourinho ultimately withdrew the winger before the hour mark, substituting him in the 59th minute.

​Despite the off-pitch drama and their star forward's quiet display, Real Madrid managed to secure a thrilling 4-3 away victory.

​Goals from Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Endrick, and a 90th-minute winner from Antonio Rüdiger ensured Mourinho's side took all three points in the Italian capital, even as the dark cloud of the RFEF suspension hovered over their European success.

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