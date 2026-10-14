LASK vs Liverpool: Barcola hattrick spurs Reds to UCL glory but defence raises question

Barcola proves doubters wrong as he hits three to hand Liverpool a sizable triumph over LASK.

Liverpool produced a devastating attacking display to overpower LASK 6-3 in a remarkable nine-goal Champions League thriller at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz on Wednesday evening.

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The Matchday 2 fixture in the league phase saw Andoni Iraola's rotated side comfortably dismantle their Austrian hosts.

Brimming with confidence following their opening-day victory over Atlético Madrid, and looking to put the disaster against Manchester City behind them, Liverpool showcased their incredible depth and attacking firepower, putting the game completely out of reach before halftime despite a spirited late fightback from LASK.

Key Match Details

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The match exploded into life midway through the first half as Liverpool unleashed a ruthless attacking blitz.

Defender Ronald Araújo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a superb finish to reward the visitors' early dominance.

Before LASK could even regroup, Liverpool doubled their advantage in the 25th minute, with Bradley Barcola capping off a brilliant team move.

The onslaught continued relentlessly, and the Reds added a third goal in the 41st minute, with Barcola scoring against, handing Iraola's side a commanding 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

While the pace slowed slightly in the second half, the goals kept flowing. In the 60th minute, Jeremie Frimpong rose highest to meet a pinpoint cross, powering a header downward to secure Liverpool's fourth and seemingly kill off the tie.

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Despite the massive deficit, LASK refused to surrender, eventually managing to breach the Liverpool defence to pull three goals back and inject some late drama into the contest.