I hope he wins – Osimhen’s teammate Leao makes Ballon d’Or wish

Galatasaray star Rafael Leão has backed Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Speaking to TNT Sports BR after Tuesday’s 4-1 Champions League defeat in Istanbul, the Portuguese winger said:

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“I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and big trophies with Barça.

"He is among the best in the world; he’s someone I really appreciate as a player and person. Good players surround him at an extraordinary club.”

⭐️ Rafa Leão: “I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and big trophies with Barça”. “He is among the best in the world, he’s someone I really appreciate as a player and person. He’s surrounded by good players at an extraordinary club”, told @TNTSportsBR. https://t.co/V8GQchyh8A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2026

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Leão’s praise came after watching Yamal dominate the second half at Rams Park. The 19-year-old was quiet before the break but transformed the game after the interval.

He delivered a pinpoint cross for Fermín López’s headed equaliser in the 50th minute, then produced a dazzling piece of skill on the right, beating his marker and keeping the ball alive near the byline, to set up Anthony Gordon for 3-1 three minutes later.

Yamal was also involved in the move for Karim Adeyemi’s fourth goal. His creativity and control effectively settled the contest and earned him widespread man-of-the-match recognition.

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The performance added further weight to Yamal’s Ballon d’Or credentials.

The award ceremony is scheduled for 26 October in London, and the race has narrowed into a clear two-way battle between the Barcelona teenager and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.