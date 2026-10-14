Advertisement

WATCH: Assist king! Osimhen links Lamine Yamal up with Nigerian journalist after UCL clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:17 - 14 October 2026
After Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on 13 October 2026 at Rams Park, a light-hearted moment in the stadium tunnel went viral.
Advertisement

Victor Osimhen, who failed to make the required impact on his first start since returning from injury, quickly put the disappointment behind him post-game.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles striker, still in his Galatasaray kit, spotted Lamine Yamal walking through the area.

He grabbed the Barcelona teenager by the arm, brought him over to a female Nigerian sports journalist known as Cali Sport (often referred to simply as “Cali”), and asked Yamal to pose for a photo with her.

Advertisement

Osimhen then acted as the cameraman himself. Yamal gave a thumbs-up beside the smiling journalist as Osimhen captured the shot.

The clip has spread rapidly across social media, with many commending Osimhen for his usual generous nature and Yamal's willingness to take pictures with fans and spread love outside the pitch.

The game itself was a spectacle for fans of Barcelona and neutrals. Yamal constantly tore through the Galatasaray defence, deservedly finishing as the player of the match.

Advertisement

Osimhen was frustrated by Barcelona's high-line, being caught offside 6 times, and missing the chance to score when finally timing his run perfectly, late in the first half.

The result means Barcelona have now started the season with 10 wins in 10 games, and look unstoppable heading into the Classico.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
I belong to Saudi Arabia – Ronaldo
Football
14.10.2026
I belong to Saudi Arabia – Ronaldo
It was easy – Lookman delighted after heaping more misery on Man Utd
Football
14.10.2026
It was easy – Lookman delighted after heaping more misery on Man Utd
WATCH: Assist king! Osimhen links Lamine Yamal up with Nigerian journalist after UCL clash
Football
14.10.2026
WATCH: Assist king! Osimhen links Lamine Yamal up with Nigerian journalist after UCL clash
Bet of the Day: Today’s Midweek Elite Betting Picks
Bet Of The Day
14.10.2026
Bet of the Day: Today’s Midweek Elite Betting Picks
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and ace winger Bukayo Saka
Football
14.10.2026
Arteta reveals new target for Bukayo Saka
How Barcelona caged red-hot Osimhen
Football
13.10.2026
How Barcelona caged red-hot Osimhen