WATCH: Assist king! Osimhen links Lamine Yamal up with Nigerian journalist after UCL clash

After Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on 13 October 2026 at Rams Park, a light-hearted moment in the stadium tunnel went viral.

Victor Osimhen, who failed to make the required impact on his first start since returning from injury, quickly put the disappointment behind him post-game.

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The Super Eagles striker, still in his Galatasaray kit, spotted Lamine Yamal walking through the area.

He grabbed the Barcelona teenager by the arm, brought him over to a female Nigerian sports journalist known as Cali Sport (often referred to simply as “Cali”), and asked Yamal to pose for a photo with her.

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Osimhen then acted as the cameraman himself. Yamal gave a thumbs-up beside the smiling journalist as Osimhen captured the shot.

Help to thank Victor Osimhen oooo Photo credit: Victor Osimhen 🔥 #GalatasarayBarça #osimhen #football https://t.co/9hPG3HGUSD — Calienejele (@cali_enejele) October 13, 2026

The clip has spread rapidly across social media, with many commending Osimhen for his usual generous nature and Yamal's willingness to take pictures with fans and spread love outside the pitch.

The game itself was a spectacle for fans of Barcelona and neutrals. Yamal constantly tore through the Galatasaray defence, deservedly finishing as the player of the match.

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Osimhen was frustrated by Barcelona's high-line, being caught offside 6 times, and missing the chance to score when finally timing his run perfectly, late in the first half.