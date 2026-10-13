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UCL: Yamal outshines Osimhen as Barcelona CRUSH Galatasaray in Istanbul

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:59 - 13 October 2026
Lamine Yamal was the star of the show as Barcelona defeated Galatasaray 4-1 in their UEFA Champions League matchday 2 clash in Istanbul.
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All the pre-game hype was around Galatasaray's stadium, Victor Osimhen's return, and how this could be Barcelona's toughest test of the season so far, and the hosts drew first blood.

Against the run of play in the 28th minute. Rafael Leão drove down the left and cut the ball back for Aleksey Batrakov, whose shot deflected past Joan García.

Barcelona controlled possession but struggled to convert early pressure until the 43rd minute, when Dani Olmo’s involvement created space for João Cancelo to fire home the equaliser just before half-time.

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The second half belonged to Yamal. Five minutes after the restart, the teenager delivered a pinpoint cross that Fermín López headed in for 2-1.

Three minutes later, Yamal produced a moment of individual brilliance on the right, keeping the ball alive near the byline before squaring for Anthony Gordon to finish from a tight angle and make it 3-1.

The teenager was again central to the fourth goal in the 65th minute, driving a pass that led to substitute Karim Adeyemi’s clinical finish.

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Barcelona’s dominance was total: 71% possession, 2.83 expected goals to Galatasaray’s 0.43, and multiple big chances created. Yamal finished with two assists and constant involvement in the decisive moments, silencing the hostile crowd.

Flick’s side now sit on six points from two games, while Galatasaray remain winless.

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