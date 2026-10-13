Nigeria vs Comoros: Super Falcons book Morocco Olympic cracker after hammering minnows

Nigeria's Super Falcons stormed into the 2028 Olympic qualifiers third round with a 5-0 win over Comoros (7-0 agg), setting up a clash with Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria stormed into the third round of the 2028 Olympic qualifiers after thrashing Comoros 5-0 in the second leg of their second-round tie at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Tuesday.

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Nigeria completed a dominant 7-0 aggregate victory and will now face Morocco in a crucial qualifying encounter scheduled for March 2027.

Nigeria vs Comoros: How it happened

Nigeria carried a 2-0 advantage into the return leg following first-leg goals from Michelle Alozie and Uchenna Kanu, but the African champions showed little interest in protecting their lead as they took the game to Comoros.

The breakthrough arrived in the 41st minute when Toni Payne finished off a move initiated by Kanu. The striker pressed the Comoros goalkeeper, won possession and supplied Payne, who converted to give the Super Falcons a deserved half-time lead.

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Nigeria maintained their attacking intensity after the restart, with Kanu doubling their advantage in the 57th minute. The forward rose to meet Folashade Ijamilusi’s cross and headed home to extend the hosts’ lead.

Payne struck again six minutes later, converting an opportunity created by substitute Blessing Okpe to put Nigeria firmly in control of the contest.

Kanu then completed her brace in the 66th minute, once again connecting with an Ijamilusi delivery to make it 4-0 on the night.

The Super Falcons continued to threaten as Comoros struggled to contain their opponents’ attacking movement. Nigeria’s fifth goal arrived in the 72nd minute after Okpe was fouled inside the penalty area.

Christy Ucheibe stepped up and calmly converted the resulting spot-kick to complete the emphatic victory.

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The result sealed a 7-0 aggregate triumph for the 10-time African champions, who have taken another step towards securing a place at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to Morocco, with the two sides scheduled to meet in the third round in March 2027.