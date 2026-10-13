Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus set for legal battle 5 years after exit

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are set for another legal showdown in court, five years after the Portuguese superstar departed the Turin club for Manchester United in 2021.

The dispute stems back to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Juventus negotiated "wage maneuvers" with players to defer salary payments and ease financial pressure.

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Ronaldo, who left for Manchester United shortly after, subsequently launched legal proceedings to claim €19.8 million in unpaid gross wages, arguing they were owed under private agreements made during the 2020–21 campaign.

In April 2024, an arbitration tribunal ruled that both parties shared responsibility for negligence during contract negotiations, ordering Juventus to pay Ronaldo approximately €9.8 million, half of the contested total, plus interest.

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However, Juventus confirmed in their latest financial report that they have submitted an official appeal to the Employment Section of the Court of Turin to challenge the tribunal's decision.

The Serie A side maintains that the arbitration panel lacked jurisdiction and that Ronaldo had previously signed a release agreement relinquishing financial claims upon his transfer to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo on the slick-back haircut during his time at Juventus. Credit: @_cristianoo.7

Gazzetta has learned that the Bianconeri have taken their legal battle with their ex-striker to Italy’s Court of Cassation, confirming in their 2025-26 financial report that they filed an appeal on March 27, 2026, and are still awaiting a hearing date.

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The Court of Cassation is Italy’s highest court and the final level of appeal in the country’s judicial system.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to chase his target of 1000 goals after scoring as Al Nassr secured a 3-1 victory over Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite, adding another goal to his remarkable collection.