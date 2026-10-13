Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus set for legal battle 5 years after exit

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:00 - 13 October 2026
Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are set for another legal showdown in court, five years after the Portuguese superstar departed the Turin club for Manchester United in 2021.
Advertisement

The dispute stems back to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Juventus negotiated "wage maneuvers" with players to defer salary payments and ease financial pressure.

Advertisement

Ronaldo, who left for Manchester United shortly after, subsequently launched legal proceedings to claim €19.8 million in unpaid gross wages, arguing they were owed under private agreements made during the 2020–21 campaign.

In April 2024, an arbitration tribunal ruled that both parties shared responsibility for negligence during contract negotiations, ordering Juventus to pay Ronaldo approximately €9.8 million, half of the contested total, plus interest.

Advertisement

However, Juventus confirmed in their latest financial report that they have submitted an official appeal to the Employment Section of the Court of Turin to challenge the tribunal's decision.

The Serie A side maintains that the arbitration panel lacked jurisdiction and that Ronaldo had previously signed a release agreement relinquishing financial claims upon his transfer to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo on the slick-back haircut during his time at Juventus. Credit: @_cristianoo.7

Gazzetta has learned that the Bianconeri have taken their legal battle with their ex-striker to Italy’s Court of Cassation, confirming in their 2025-26 financial report that they filed an appeal on March 27, 2026, and are still awaiting a hearing date.

Advertisement

The Court of Cassation is Italy’s highest court and the final level of appeal in the country’s judicial system.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to chase his target of 1000 goals after scoring as Al Nassr secured a 3-1 victory over Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite, adding another goal to his remarkable collection.

Having previously recorded 980 goals in 1,337 professional appearances, Ronaldo moved to 981 with his latest contribution, leaving him 19 short of the landmark.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus set for legal battle 5 years after exit
Football
13.10.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus set for legal battle 5 years after exit
Erling Haaland buys ₦13.2 Billion luxury Abu Dhabi property amid relegation fears
Football
13.10.2026
Erling Haaland buys ₦13.2 Billion luxury Abu Dhabi property amid relegation fears
Ex-Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel blasts Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
13.10.2026
Ex-Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel blasts Cristiano Ronaldo
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions for Today’s UCL and Other Key Fixtures
Bet Of The Day
13.10.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions for Today’s UCL and Other Key Fixtures
Hopefully, he's right — Arsenal's Mikel Arteta delighted with Lionel Messi prediction
Football
13.10.2026
Hopefully, he's right — Arsenal's Mikel Arteta delighted with Lionel Messi prediction
Ex-EPL star explains Osimhen's failed move to Arsenal
Football
13.10.2026
He is perfect for that — Osimhen tipped to destroy Barcelona’s high line