Erling Haaland buys ₦13.2 Billion luxury Abu Dhabi property amid relegation fears

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has splashed out £7.5 million (approx. ₦13.2 billion) on a luxury property in Abu Dhabi.

Haaland has secured a high-end villa at the newly launched Manchester City-branded residential development on Yas Island.

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The Norwegian goal machine made the official announcement via a video appearance at the Etihad Arena alongside former manager Pep Guardiola, confirming that he and his father, Alfie, who also purchased a neighboring home, have joined the exclusive community.

The massive real estate investment arrives at a turbulent time for Manchester City.

Could Manchester City's Erling Haaland become your Abu Dhabi neighbour? The footballer has revealed his new house on Yas Island. https://t.co/Z1T0Yfh0Me — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 9, 2026

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Despite the looming legal battles and uncertainty surrounding the club's long-term future in the English top flight, Haaland's multi-billion-Naira investment highlights his strong personal ties to City's ownership.

The state-of-the-art development features elite athletic recovery facilities, a private beach, and a localized Manchester City academy.

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Meanwhile, on the pitch, the Premier League leaders continue to soldier on, despite the threat of relegation.