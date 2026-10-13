Erling Haaland buys ₦13.2 Billion luxury Abu Dhabi property amid relegation fears
Haaland has secured a high-end villa at the newly launched Manchester City-branded residential development on Yas Island.
The Norwegian goal machine made the official announcement via a video appearance at the Etihad Arena alongside former manager Pep Guardiola, confirming that he and his father, Alfie, who also purchased a neighboring home, have joined the exclusive community.
The massive real estate investment arrives at a turbulent time for Manchester City.
Could Manchester City's Erling Haaland become your Abu Dhabi neighbour? The footballer has revealed his new house on Yas Island. https://t.co/Z1T0Yfh0Me— The National (@TheNationalNews) October 9, 2026
The splash into the UAE capital comes directly on the heels of the club being found guilty of sweeping Premier League rule breaches, fueling intense speculation about potential severe sporting sanctions, including fears of relegation.
Despite the looming legal battles and uncertainty surrounding the club's long-term future in the English top flight, Haaland's multi-billion-Naira investment highlights his strong personal ties to City's ownership.
The state-of-the-art development features elite athletic recovery facilities, a private beach, and a localized Manchester City academy.
Meanwhile, on the pitch, the Premier League leaders continue to soldier on, despite the threat of relegation.
Haaland scored the opener as City defeated Liverpool 3-0 at the weekend, and will no doubt be the focal point again when the club host PSG in the UEFA Chamspions League this week.