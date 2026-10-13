Hopefully, he's right — Arsenal's Mikel Arteta delighted with Lionel Messi prediction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reacted with delight after Lionel Messi named Gunners teenager Max Dowman among his top ten future stars.

In a new Adidas advert marking his retirement from international football, Messi listed ten young players he expects to become major talents.

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The 16-year-old Gunners midfielder was included, prompting a warm response from his manager.

“If Messi, who is the best ever player, says that,” Arteta said with a smile.

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“His eyes are, I think, better than anybody else’s. Hopefully he’s right.”

He has continued to impress this term, notably scoring twice in the Carabao Cup win over Ipswich.

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Arteta believes the teenager possesses a rare quality that explains the endorsement from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“He’s got something special. In the few appearances that he had, he’s already done remarkable things. That’s somebody who is touched with a special gift.

“He’s a joy to watch. The way he moves, the way he touches the ball, the way he carries himself- it’s just different. And that’s what makes him unique.”