Hopefully, he's right — Arsenal's Mikel Arteta delighted with Lionel Messi prediction
In a new Adidas advert marking his retirement from international football, Messi listed ten young players he expects to become major talents.
The 16-year-old Gunners midfielder was included, prompting a warm response from his manager.
“If Messi, who is the best ever player, says that,” Arteta said with a smile.
“His eyes are, I think, better than anybody else’s. Hopefully he’s right.”
Dowman broke through last season as a 15-year-old, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Champions League and the youngest scorer in Premier League history.
He has continued to impress this term, notably scoring twice in the Carabao Cup win over Ipswich.
Arteta believes the teenager possesses a rare quality that explains the endorsement from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
“He’s got something special. In the few appearances that he had, he’s already done remarkable things. That’s somebody who is touched with a special gift.
“He’s a joy to watch. The way he moves, the way he touches the ball, the way he carries himself- it’s just different. And that’s what makes him unique.”
Following Messi’s recognition, Dowman trained in the new Adidas Messi F50 boots ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League trip to Lille, where he is expected to be in the squad.