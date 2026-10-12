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Man United suffer double blow ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:53 - 12 October 2026
Man Utd host Tottenham on Saturday - Photo: IMAGO
Michael Carrick has announced that two key players will miss their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.
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Manchester United will be without Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw for Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Atlético Madrid after Michael Carrick confirmed that both players picked up physical problems in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

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What Carrick said 

“They've not travelled; both picked up issues in the game on Saturday, working through that. Not available for the game tomorrow,” Carrick confirmed on Monday.

The double absence leaves Carrick needing changes in midfield and at left-back for the Matchday 2 fixture. 

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United’s replacement options

Shaw’s absence leaves United short of natural left-back options, with Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui also unavailable. 

Diogo Dalot is a leading option to cover the left flank, while Lisandro Martínez or young defenders Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass could provide alternatives.

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In midfield, Carlos Baleba could step into the starting line-up after making his debut from the bench against Tottenham. Mason Mount and Andrey Santos are other options Carrick could consider to cover for Mainoo.

United travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for Tuesday’s Champions League league-phase match against Atlético, with kick-off at 8 pm WAT. 

The injury setbacks come at a difficult moment for Carrick, whose side have collected just six points from their first six Premier League matches.

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