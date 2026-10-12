'Osimhen has changed' — What Barcelona's Cubarsi said about Super Eagles star

Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi discussed facing Victor Osimhen ahead of the Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Barcelona central defender Pau Cubarsí stated that Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is one of the premier attacking threats in world football, as the two players prepare to renew their gripping Champions League rivalry on Tuesday evening.

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​What Cubarsi said

​Speaking ahead of Barcelona's Matchday 2 clash against the Turkish champions at RAMS Park in Istanbul, the 19-year-old Spanish international delivered a glowing assessment of the Nigerian forward.

​While Osimhen has swapped the sky blue of Napoli for the red and yellow of Galatasaray, Cubarsí insisted the striker's ability remains undiminished.

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​"Yes, in the end, I played against... against Osimhen a while ago... in the Champions League. And as I always say, he is a player of great quality," Cubarsí stated.

"He has changed a bit because since that time at Napoli the truth is that... there have been many changes, but he continues in the same way, with the same ambition."

Pau Cubarsi: "Osimhen dünyanın en iyi forvetlerinden birisi." https://t.co/MchXSAdRrU — Peşindeyiz Galatasaray! (@PesindeyizApp) October 12, 2026

​The defender stressed that the entire Barcelona backline must remain on high alert to contain the 27-year-old.

​"Because we know that he is one of the best center-forwards in the world... and we will give everything so that he doesn't make things difficult for us," Cubarsí concluded.

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Osimhen vs Cubarsi: Previous encounter

​Cubarsí's measured praise is rooted in a career-defining performance against the Nigerian striker two and a half years ago.

​In March 2024, former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández shocked European football by handing a 17-year-old Cubarsí his UEFA Champions League debut in a decisive Round of 16 second-leg tie against Napoli.

Pau Cubarsi contesting aerial duels with Osimhen || Imago

Tasked with stopping Osimhen, who was arriving on a fierce goalscoring run, the teenager delivered a defensive masterclass.

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​Cubarsí restricted Osimhen to a single shot on target, completing 90% of his passes, winning 100% of his duels and initiating attacks from the back as Barcelona secured a 3-1 victory.

The flawless execution earned the academy graduate the Man of the Match award and officially announced his arrival on the global stage.

Osimhen's timely return

​However, Cubarsí will face a rejuvenated and fully motivated Osimhen on Tuesday. The striker had a blistering start to the 2026/27 campaign, registering six goals and two assists across his first four matches.

However, a groin injury suffered against Istanbul Başakşehir sidelined him for over a month, Osimhen returned to competitive action on Friday, October 9.

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​Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk carefully managed the forward's integration, introducing him as a late substitute during a domestic clash against Kasımpaşa.

Despite playing just a 13-minute cameo, Osimhen made an immediate impact, providing an assist for Mario Lemina to cap off a 3-1 victory for the 10-man hosts.