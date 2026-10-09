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Hero's welcome! Osimhen delivers in 13-minute cameo as Galatasaray return to winning ways

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:03 - 09 October 2026
Victor Osimhen made his long-awaited return from injury as Galatasaray defeated Kasimpasa 3-1.
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The 27-year-old, who has been out with a groin problem for 35 days, provides a timely boost for Galatasaray both in the Süper Lig and ahead of their crucial midweek Champions League clash against Barcelona.

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The Super Eagles striker was introduced as a late second-half substitute at RAMS Park.

His presence immediately lifted the home side as they looked to bounce back from recent setbacks and maintain pressure in the title race.

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Galatasaray took the lead late in the first half through Abdülkerim Bardakcı, who rose highest to head home from a free-kick.

The visitors hit back in the 68th minute when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi levelled the score.

The game took a sharp turn as Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men after Lucas Torreira’s red card.

The hosts stayed on top despite going down to 10 men, and Barış Alper Yılmaz eventually found the decisive goal.

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Osimhen was determined to leave a mark on his return, and the Nigerian set up Mario Lemina to put the icing on the cake.

Galatasaray, who lost 4-0 to Trabzonspor before the break, now go 3 points clear of Amedspor at the top of the table.

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