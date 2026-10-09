‘He looks like an apple’ – Ronaldo aims brutal dig at Piers Morgan’s colleague

Cristiano Ronaldo mocked talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan in a brutal text message to Piers Morgan following a heated clash over his Portugal departure

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly taken a savage swipe at talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan after the broadcaster clashed with Piers Morgan over the Portuguese superstar’s latest international controversy.

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Morgan revealed that Ronaldo had responded to a video of their heated exchange with a brutal joke about Jordan’s appearance, adding another twist to an increasingly personal media feud.

Ronaldo fires back at Jordan with brutal Botox jibe

Morgan, a long-time defender of Ronaldo, found himself at odds with Jordan on talkSPORT on Wednesday after the former Crystal Palace chairman questioned his unwavering support for the 41-year-old forward.

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The dispute followed Ronaldo’s shock departure from Portugal’s Nations League camp and his subsequent 1,996-word statement explaining his decision. The Al-Nassr star believes manager Jorge Jesus broke promises over his playing time after leaving him on the bench during Portugal’s second Nations League fixture of the international break.

Morgan accused Jordan of failing to respect Ronaldo’s standing in football, prompting the talkSPORT pundit to take aim at the broadcaster’s previous interview with the former Manchester United forward.

Later that evening, Morgan revealed on his Football Uncensored show that he had sent Ronaldo a clip of their argument. The response, shared with guests Jason Cundy and Richard Keys, was less than flattering.

“Cristiano texted back: 'That blonde guy - tell him to stop with the Botox. He looks like an apple',” Morgan read aloud.

The broadcaster then doubled down on the joke, telling viewers: “Live breaking news from Cristiano Ronaldo. You are an apple. You suspiciously smooth blonde-faced apple.” Keys suggested Jordan would also take issue with being described as “that blonde guy”, prompting Morgan to add that his colleague had not been naturally blonde for around 20 years.

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Jordan questions Ronaldo’s conduct in Portugal fallout

The exchange was the latest chapter in a disagreement fuelled by Jordan’s criticism of Morgan’s relationship with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Jordan described Morgan’s famous 2022 interview with Ronaldo, which preceded the forward’s explosive exit from Manchester United, as “a sycophantic, buttock-kissing, eyeball-glazing love affair”. He also challenged Morgan to consider whether Ronaldo’s own behaviour might have contributed to his repeated disputes with clubs and managers.

“In your objective, rounded mind, is there a possibility that the common denominator of fallouts might be some of Ronaldo's behaviour?” Jordan asked.

He later questioned Morgan’s ability to assess the situation objectively, accusing him of having a “balanced, unsure, kissing Ronaldo's backside mentality”.

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When Morgan argued that Jordan lacked the necessary experience to comment because he had never enjoyed a successful football career, the pundit responded by calling him a “wally”.