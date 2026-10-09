Wanda Nara misses out on €250k per month as Icardi finally seals divorce

A Milan court has officially dissolved Mauro Icardi's marriage to Wanda Nara, rejecting her demand for €250,000 in monthly spousal support in major ruling

Mauro Icardi has officially ended his marriage to Wanda Nara after a Milan court ruled in favour of the Argentine footballer, rejecting his estranged wife’s demand for €250,000 in monthly spousal support.

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The decision marks a major breakthrough in their highly publicised divorce battle, although a separate dispute over real estate assets remains unresolved.

Icardi celebrates divorce victory as court rejects Nara's demands

Icardi announced the ruling on social media, revealing that the Milan court had formally dissolved his marriage to Nara, bringing a significant chapter of their relationship to an end. The 33-year-old footballer initiated divorce proceedings in November 2024, with the dispute becoming a regular subject of attention in Argentine and Italian media as both parties shared updates online.

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According to Icardi, the court rejected Nara’s request for monthly spousal support of €250,000 after determining that the television personality had sufficient income and assets to support herself.

The judge also dismissed Nara’s claim for compensation over alleged career opportunities she sacrificed during their marriage, ruling that the assertion had not been substantiated.

Icardi further claimed that the court ordered Nara to reimburse two-thirds of the legal costs associated with the proceedings.

The ruling follows earlier setbacks for Nara. In June, a Milan judge rejected her request for temporary monthly maintenance, citing her professional standing and ability to earn independently. Her appeal was subsequently dismissed in July.

Real estate dispute remains unresolved

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Despite the divorce ruling, the legal battle between Icardi and Nara is not completely over. According to the footballer's statement, a separate case remains active in Milan concerning the annulment of transfers involving real estate assets and their return to him.

The dispute over financial arrangements has unfolded alongside the breakdown of one of football's most closely followed relationships, with both parties frequently addressing developments through social media.

Icardi, who spent four seasons with Galatasaray in the Turkish Süper Lig before recently leaving the club, described the latest ruling as the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

The Argentine striker did not disclose further details about his future plans but made clear that he was celebrating the outcome of the proceedings.