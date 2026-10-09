Mourinho reveals real reason he failed mission to stop Osimhen's Galatasaray

Jose Mourinho opens up on his Fenerbahce spell, addressing Turkish football referee controversies, bad luck, and his connection with supporters

Jose Mourinho has opened up about his turbulent spell at Fenerbahce, admitting that his time in Turkey was marked by major refereeing controversies despite his strong emotional connection with the club.

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The Portuguese coach has also pushed back against suggestions that he is responsible for repeatedly finding himself at the centre of football scandals, describing the pattern as “bad luck”.

Mourinho reflects on Fenerbahce spell

Mourinho, who previously managed Fenerbahce during his time in Istanbul, reflected on his experiences in Turkey during an interview with Ivan Zazzaroni, editor of Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport, published on October 8.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid manager described Fenerbahce as a club with a distinctive identity, despite spending only around 13 to 14 months in charge.

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"Fenerbahce is a special place, with a very special culture," Mourinho said.

His comments come against the backdrop of Fenerbahce's rivalry with Galatasaray, where Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has become a major attacking figure.

Mourinho's time in Türkiye placed him in direct competition with Galatasaray, but the interview focused more on his relationship with Fenerbahce and the controversies that surrounded his spell than on Osimhen himself.

The 63-year-old also explained that he generally retains an emotional connection with the clubs he has managed, even when his departure comes through dismissal. Tottenham was an exception, he suggested, because COVID-19 restrictions prevented him from building a strong relationship with the supporters.

Mourinho blames bad luck for refereeing controversies

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The Portuguese coach also revisited the repeated disputes with officials that have followed him throughout his managerial career.

Asked whether his relationship with referees had changed, Mourinho rejected the idea that he was the common denominator behind the controversies.

"I don't think the problem is me. I think it's bad luck," he said.

He pointed to several turbulent episodes in European football, including the Negreira case in Spain, which concerns payments Barcelona made to a former senior refereeing official.

Mourinho then turned his attention to Turkey, where he said another major scandal had emerged during his time at Fenerbahce.

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"Then there was a major scandal in Türkiye. I have often experienced these kinds of situations," he added.

The discussion also revisited English referee Anthony Taylor, whom Mourinho confronted after Roma's defeat to Sevilla in the 2023 Europa League final.