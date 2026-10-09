Hansi Flick hands boost to Osimhen's Galatasaray ahead of UCL clash

Hansi Flick's announcement ahead of Barcelona's clash against Getafe changes the context of their Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Barcelona will be without Raphinha for their next two matches, handing Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray a potential boost ahead of their Champions League meeting on Tuesday, October 13.

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The Brazilian forward will miss Saturday’s LALIGA clash against Getafe and the trip to Istanbul after Flick opted against risking him despite confirming that he does not have a serious injury.

Flick explains Raphinha absence

“Raphinha does not have an injury… but we have to be careful because last year he had three injuries as we need to take care of him,” Flick said.

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“He won’t be available tomorrow or against Galatasaray.”

Raphinha’s absence is a significant blow for Barcelona, with the 29-year-old enjoying the most prolific start to a season in the club’s history.

🚨⚠️ Raphinha will be OUT for Barcelona’s next two games, confirms Hansi Flick. “Raphinha does not have an injury… but we have to be careful because last year he had three injuries as we need to take care of him”. “He won’t be available tomorrow or against Galatasaray”. https://t.co/K1cQ0HdCcS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2026

He has scored 14 goals in eight appearances across all competitions, including 12 in LALIGA. His tally after eight matches surpassed Barcelona legend César Rodríguez’s previous club record of 13 goals at the same stage of the 1948/49 season.

Raphinha has thrived since Flick moved him from the wing into the centre-forward position, scoring consecutive hat-tricks against Feyenoord and Sevilla before his injury setback.

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Osimhen return offers Galatasaray hope

Raphinha’s absence could strengthen Galatasaray’s hopes of securing a positive result, particularly if Osimhen is cleared to return.

The Nigerian striker has been sidelined since suffering an adductor injury during Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir on September 4.

Osimhen in action for Galatasaray

He missed the Turkish champions’ Champions League opener against Sporting CP, which ended in a 3-1 defeat, as well as subsequent league matches.

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Osimhen has returned to training as he works towards regaining full fitness, but Galatasaray have yet to confirm his availability for the Barcelona fixture.

Before his injury, the 27-year-old had scored six goals and provided two assists in his first four Süper Lig appearances this season.

Barcelona have attacking alternatives

Despite losing their leading scorer, Barcelona have several options to cover Raphinha’s absence following an ambitious summer transfer window

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Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi arrived to strengthen the wings, while Gabriel Jesus joined from Arsenal to provide another centre-forward option. Jesus has already scored twice in four appearances for the Catalan club.

Barcelona enter the Getafe fixture top of LALIGA with 21 points from seven matches, having won all seven and scored 31 goals.