Portugal star proposes four-match farewell tour for Ronaldo amid controversy

A Portuguese international has proposed an interesting but ambitious farewell tour for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Daniel Podence has proposed an ambitious four-match farewell tour for Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting Portugal should honour their captain with friendlies against Spain, Brazil, Italy and England at four iconic stadiums associated with his career.

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The former Sporting CP winger shared the idea on October 8, amid the controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and growing debate over how the 41-year-old’s international career should end.

Podence’s four-match proposal

Podence suggested Portugal face Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu, Brazil at the Maracanã, Italy in Turin and England at Old Trafford during Ronaldo’s final year with the national team.

Introducing his proposal on X, Podence referenced a comparison between Ronaldo and late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, writing: “The best thing I’ve heard these days was Felipe Gomes comparing him to Kobe.”

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“It would be one of the best ways to honour the best player of all time,” he added. “Cristiano deserves it. Football deserves it. And we, as fans, deserve it.”

The proposed venues reflect Ronaldo’s career at Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, while the opponents would give the farewell tour an international spectacle.

Ronaldo’s Portugal fallout

Podence’s suggestion comes after Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp on September 30 following a dispute with Jesus.

The Al-Nassr forward accused the coach of breaking his word after being left unused in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, despite believing he would play around 30 minutes.

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Ronaldo subsequently revealed that he had prepared an eight-point document outlining what Jesus should clarify publicly.

One proposed statement included the coach admitting he had made a mistake by making a player of Ronaldo’s stature warm up without introducing him, comparing him with Pelé and Diego Maradona.

The revelation attracted widespread criticism online, with some fans arguing that Ronaldo’s attempt to explain himself had instead damaged his public image.

Ronaldo apologised for failing to greet supporters after the Norway match but maintained that Jesus had broken his word. The coach disputed the alleged agreement, while Ronaldo insisted he remained available for Portugal after any potential suspension.

Messi enjoys emotional farewell

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The controversy has unfolded alongside Lionel Messi’s emotional farewell to Argentina.

Messi marked his final international appearance against Benin on October 6, scoring once and providing two assists in a 3-0 victory at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner received an emotional send-off after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles.