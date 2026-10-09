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Why 16-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is eligible to play for African country

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:48 - 09 October 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, is reportedly eligible to represent five different national teams.
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The 16-year-old son of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is eligible to represent 5 differenct countries thanks to a unique combination of birth, residency and ancestry.

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The African option is Cape Verde. According to reports, the teenager qualifies through his paternal great-grandmother, Isabel da Piedade, who was born on the West African island nation.

She was the grandmother of Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro. That family link opens a pathway for the young forward to play for the Blue Sharks if he chooses.

Born in La Mesa, California, in 2010, Cristiano Jr automatically qualifies for the United States.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr made his international debut for Portugal U15 | Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr wins the title with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia before his father.

He is also eligible for Portugal through his father and has already represented the Portuguese youth teams.

Extended periods of residence in Spain (while his father played for Real Madrid) and England (during Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United) give him two further options under FIFA rules.

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At present the 16-year-old is developing in Al-Nassr’s academy and continues to play for Portugal at underage level.

FIFA regulations allow a player to switch allegiance until they make a competitive senior appearance, meaning the door remains open.

While Portugal remains the most likely destination, the Cape Verde connection has sparked interest among fans of the rising African side.

For a player seeking to build a career away from his father’s enormous shadow, the Atlantic island nation offers a unique and historic alternative.

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