'They don't deserve Cristiano' – Ronaldo's mother left in tears over Portugal's treatment of her son

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro breaks her silence after her son's emotional departure from the Portugal squad following a row with Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has revealed that she cried after her son’s dramatic departure from Portugal’s national team camp, describing the incident as a painful shock.

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The 71-year-old has also defended the Al-Nassr superstar, insisting that Portugal has failed to appreciate everything he has contributed to the country.

Ronaldo's mother breaks silence on Portugal fallout

Aveiro spoke publicly for the first time about the controversy surrounding her son’s departure from Portugal’s squad after he was left unused in their 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27.

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The 41-year-old subsequently missed Portugal’s next two fixtures, with the situation escalating after he released a lengthy statement accusing head coach Jorge Jesus of a “breach of trust”.

Speaking to TV 7 Dias, Ronaldo’s mother admitted that the circumstances surrounding his exit had left her emotional.

“I feel sad, it's normal. It was a shock, my son could have left through the main door and instead he left through the small door, but it's okay, God will take care of it...”, she said.

“I cried a little. It's good too, to let go. We have to turn this around.”

Aveiro also revealed details of her first telephone conversation with her son after news of the walk-out emerged.

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According to her, Ronaldo reassured her that he would explain everything when they met in person, prompting her to encourage him to remain calm.

“He told me: ‘Mom, don't worry, I'll tell you the truth when we're all together’,” she recalled.

'They don't value Cristiano' – Dolores defends son

Despite acknowledging the controversy, Aveiro believes her son has not received the recognition he deserves for his achievements with Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, becoming one of the most influential figures in Portuguese football history.

“He gave a lot to Portugal, so he's always there. He was always Portugal's hero. They're not valuing him as they should. They don't value Cristiano. He's the Portuguese player we have,” Aveiro said.

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Ronaldo’s dispute with Jesus reportedly centred on an agreement over his playing time during the Nations League fixtures. The forward claimed he had been told he would play for 30 minutes against Norway, only to remain on the bench despite warming up during the second half.

He also alleged that Jesus had reneged on an agreement to explain the situation during a press conference ahead of the Denmark match. In his statement, Ronaldo apologised to his teammates and the Portuguese public while acknowledging that his actions should carry consequences.

Jesus has confirmed that he read Ronaldo’s statement but declined to comment further, insisting that his focus remains on the national team.