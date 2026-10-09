WATCH: Neymar reveals drunk Messi dancing with Suarez in unseen video

Brazilian football icon Neymar showed fans a rare side of his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi.

Neymar has offered fans a rare glimpse of Lionel Messi’s playful side, sharing an old video of the Argentine dancing in a top hat and novelty glasses alongside Luis Suárez during Barcelona’s celebrations after winning the 2015 UEFA Champions League.

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The footage, featured in Neymar’s Netflix documentary Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, shows the former Barcelona teammates dancing together in costume, with the Brazilian laughing as he recalls the night they celebrated their European triumph.

Neymar reveals Messi fun side

“Look at Messi. He was dancing,” Neymar said while watching the video on his phone. “Luis Suarez, Messi and I. Plastered.”

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The Brazilian’s amusement reflected how unusual it was to see Messi, often reserved away from the pitch, dancing so freely. Suárez and Neymar also appear in the footage, offering a glimpse of the friendship behind Barcelona’s devastating attacking trio.

The clip has resurfaced days after Messi played his final international match for Argentina, adding a nostalgic dimension to the images of three former teammates enjoying one of the most successful periods of their careers.

Neymar watching an old video in his camera roll of Lionel Messi dancing after a Champions League win: “Look at Messi. He was dancing. Luis Suarez, Messi and I. Plastered.” 😭 What a trio 😂 📺 Neymar: The Perfect Chaos https://t.co/FXduWgNN54 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) October 7, 2026

The MSN trio’s golden era

Messi, Neymar and Suárez formed Barcelona’s celebrated MSN attack between 2014 and 2017, combining their individual brilliance with a close understanding that helped deliver major trophies.

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In the 2014/15 season, they scored 122 goals between them as Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League, LALIGA and Copa del Rey.

Their Champions League campaign culminated in a 3-1 victory over Juventus in Berlin on June 6, 2015, with Suárez and Neymar scoring in the final.

Beyond the trophies, Neymar brought an energetic, playful dynamic to the dressing room. The Brazilian’s friendship with Messi extended beyond football, and the footage offers another glimpse of a relationship that helped define Barcelona’s most memorable modern attacking partnership.

Friendship transcends time at Barcelona

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Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, ending the trio’s time together, but the friendship between the three South Americans has endured.