'What’s wrong with your jaw' — Did Yamal disrespect Vinicius?

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has been embroiled in controversy regarding the mockery of Vinicius.

Lamine Yamal has been caught laughing after a freestyle rapper mocked Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior’s chin during a rap battle in Barcelona, reigniting attention around the Brazilian’s cosmetic facial treatment.

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The Barcelona winger was attending an open-air freestyle event at Somorrostro beach on October 8 alongside his girlfriend, Inés García.

The pair joined the judging panel as performers traded improvised lyrics, but one contestant’s personal jibe at Vinícius produced the moment that has since gone viral.

Yamal’s reaction to the Vinícius jibe

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The rapper (Bnet) compared his opponent (Blackbull) to the Barcelona star before turning the punchline towards Vinícius, whose appearance has drawn attention since his treatment over the summer.

“You’re not Lamine, you’re Vinícius. What’s wrong with your jaw?” the performer said, according to footage circulated online.

Yamal burst into laughter as the line landed. He was attending as a judge rather than taking part in the battle, and the clip does not establish whether his reaction reflected any wider opinion of Vinícius.

🚨🗣️| Rapper to another rapper: “You're not Lamine, you're Vinicius. What's wrong with your chin?” Lamine Yamal starts to laugh. 😅 https://t.co/YFkezLyLKN — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) October 8, 2026

The footage was discussed on Spanish television programme ‘El Chiringuito’, where the incident prompted debate over whether Yamal’s reaction was disrespectful or simply part of the irreverent atmosphere of freestyle rap, where performers routinely use personal insults to win a round.

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What happened to Vinícius’ chin?

Vinícius’ appearance became a talking point in July after he was photographed with a more defined facial profile following a treatment in Goiânia, Brazil.

Reports initially described it as a chin-harmonisation procedure, but the dermatologist involved, Alessandro Alarcão, characterised the treatment as “facial naturalisation”.

In an interview with Brazilian outlet gshow published on July 21, Alarcão said the approach used modern technologies including lasers, ultrasound, and biostimulators, alongside refinement of the chin’s projection to balance the player’s features.

Vinicius Jr.’s new look following his chin harmonization surgery | Credit: X

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The change prompted widespread discussion online, with many observers commenting on the sharper appearance of Vinícius’ chin and jawline.

Vinícius’ difficult start at Real Madrid

The episode arrives during an uneven start to the 2026/27 campaign for Vinícius. As of October 9, the 26-year-old had scored once and provided three assists in eight appearances across all competitions, including seven LALIGA matches.

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho acknowledged the forward’s difficult spell while publicly backing him, saying he could see the player working to regain his best form.