Cristiano Ronaldo suspended by Portugal after abandoning teammates
The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward abandoned his teammates following a fallout with manager Jorge Jesus.
The dispute began when Ronaldo was left on the bench as an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on 27 September.
He claims Jesus had promised him 30 minutes of action but ultimately kept him on the bench after an extended warm-up.
🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has been SUSPENDED by the Portuguese Football Federation. 🇵🇹 The disciplinary commission will now determine the length of his ban, with a potential suspension of between ONE and SIX months. 🤯 (Source: @MirrorFootball) https://t.co/8VJzq340Eb— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 9, 2026
Ronaldo left the camp in Copenhagen ahead of the subsequent match against Denmark.
Under FPF disciplinary rules, a player who abandons the national team without justification automatically triggers a preventive suspension.
The federation’s disciplinary council will now decide on a final ban lasting between one and six months, plus a possible fine of €510–€1,020.
In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo accepted full responsibility, apologised for leaving the squad, and insisted he remains available for Portugal once any sanction is served.
Ronaldo admitted he provided Jesus with a specific eight-point document to read during a press conference to manage the public fallout.
Jesus has left the door open for a return, but the provisional suspension remains in place until the disciplinary process is completed.