Cristiano Ronaldo suspended by Portugal after abandoning teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out of the national team camp during the Nations League break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dispute began when Ronaldo was left on the bench as an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on 27 September.

He claims Jesus had promised him 30 minutes of action but ultimately kept him on the bench after an extended warm-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has been SUSPENDED by the Portuguese Football Federation. 🇵🇹 The disciplinary commission will now determine the length of his ban, with a potential suspension of between ONE and SIX months. 🤯 (Source: @MirrorFootball) https://t.co/8VJzq340Eb — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 9, 2026

Ronaldo left the camp in Copenhagen ahead of the subsequent match against Denmark.

Under FPF disciplinary rules, a player who abandons the national team without justification automatically triggers a preventive suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The federation’s disciplinary council will now decide on a final ban lasting between one and six months, plus a possible fine of €510–€1,020.

In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo accepted full responsibility, apologised for leaving the squad, and insisted he remains available for Portugal once any sanction is served.