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Cristiano Ronaldo suspended by Portugal after abandoning teammates

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:41 - 09 October 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out of the national team camp during the Nations League break.
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The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward abandoned his teammates following a fallout with manager Jorge Jesus.

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The dispute began when Ronaldo was left on the bench as an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on 27 September.

He claims Jesus had promised him 30 minutes of action but ultimately kept him on the bench after an extended warm-up.

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Ronaldo left the camp in Copenhagen ahead of the subsequent match against Denmark.

Under FPF disciplinary rules, a player who abandons the national team without justification automatically triggers a preventive suspension.

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The federation’s disciplinary council will now decide on a final ban lasting between one and six months, plus a possible fine of €510–€1,020.

In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo accepted full responsibility, apologised for leaving the squad, and insisted he remains available for Portugal once any sanction is served.

Ronaldo admitted he provided Jesus with a specific eight-point document to read during a press conference to manage the public fallout.

Jesus has left the door open for a return, but the provisional suspension remains in place until the disciplinary process is completed.

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