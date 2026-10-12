Messi compared to Ronaldo after revealing 'deep' regret

Lionel Messi's comments after a major career regret sparked fresh reactions.

Lionel Messi has drawn mixed reactions after his admission that he regrets not learning English as a child resurfaced online, with supporters praising his humility. In contrast, others wondered whether speaking the language could have made the Argentina captain more outspoken in public, like Cristiano Ronaldo.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner made the confession in February during an appearance on Mexican podcast Miro de Atrás, hosted by goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.

Messi explained that his inability to speak English had limited conversations with prominent people he met throughout his career.

“I regret many things. To not have learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English and I didn’t do it. I deeply regret it,” Messi said.

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Why Messi regrets not learning English

The Inter Miami forward admitted that the language barrier had left him uncomfortable in situations where he wanted to engage with influential personalities.

“I experienced situations where I was with incredible and spectacular personalities to be able to talk and have a chat and you feel half ignorant,” he said. “I always thought: ‘What an idiot, how I wasted my time.’”

Messi, who moved from Argentina to Barcelona at 13 to join the club’s youth academy, also acknowledged that he had not made the most of his educational opportunities before leaving home.

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He said he now uses that experience to encourage his three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, to take their education seriously.

“When you’re young, you don’t realise it. Today that’s what I tell my children, to study and be prepared,” Messi said.

Fans compare Messi to Ronaldo

The admission prompted sympathy from supporters who viewed Messi’s willingness to acknowledge a personal regret as a sign of humility.

if they cannot learn Spanish cos of Messi, he doesn’t need to regret it. GOAT 🐐 shouldn’t stress himself please — Tirvo (@tirvo_) October 12, 2026

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@OneFootball A fulfilled man still having regrets — Sùlélé (@minsoulayman) October 11, 2026

Others argued that learning English earlier might have allowed him to communicate more freely with public figures and show more of his personality outside football.

The comparison with Ronaldo also surfaced because the Portugal captain is notably more vocal in interviews and public appearances, often expressing his views directly in English.

Idk I kinda like that he didn't learn English cos he woulda as chatty as Ronaldo in the media — AfroHippy (@The_afrohippy) October 12, 2026

@OneFootball That's why ronaldo is the GOAT. He can speak English — GALOT💢⚽️ (@ffAlanawhitejt) October 12, 2026

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@OneFootball As one of the biggest and most globally recognised athletes, the fact that he couldn’t speak English made him less appealing to a wider audience. Don’t get me wrong, he still has a huge following, but when you’re in a position like his, surely you’d make the effort even after 😂 — The Hui (@TheHuiXI) October 12, 2026

Some fans speculated that Messi might have been similarly chatty had he learned the language.

Now playing for Inter Miami in the United States, Messi operates in a country where English is widely used, although Spanish is also prevalent in Miami.