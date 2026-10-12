Advertisement

Messi compared to Ronaldo after revealing 'deep' regret

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:45 - 12 October 2026
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Credit: Imago) - Photo: IMAGO
Lionel Messi's comments after a major career regret sparked fresh reactions.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi has drawn mixed reactions after his admission that he regrets not learning English as a child resurfaced online, with supporters praising his humility. In contrast, others wondered whether speaking the language could have made the Argentina captain more outspoken in public, like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner made the confession in February during an appearance on Mexican podcast Miro de Atrás, hosted by goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. 

Messi explained that his inability to speak English had limited conversations with prominent people he met throughout his career.

“I regret many things. To not have learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English and I didn’t do it. I deeply regret it,” Messi said.

Advertisement

Why Messi regrets not learning English

The Inter Miami forward admitted that the language barrier had left him uncomfortable in situations where he wanted to engage with influential personalities.

“I experienced situations where I was with incredible and spectacular personalities to be able to talk and have a chat and you feel half ignorant,” he said. “I always thought: ‘What an idiot, how I wasted my time.’”

Messi, who moved from Argentina to Barcelona at 13 to join the club’s youth academy, also acknowledged that he had not made the most of his educational opportunities before leaving home.

Advertisement

He said he now uses that experience to encourage his three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, to take their education seriously.

“When you’re young, you don’t realise it. Today that’s what I tell my children, to study and be prepared,” Messi said.

Fans compare Messi to Ronaldo 

The admission prompted sympathy from supporters who viewed Messi’s willingness to acknowledge a personal regret as a sign of humility.

Advertisement

Others argued that learning English earlier might have allowed him to communicate more freely with public figures and show more of his personality outside football.

The comparison with Ronaldo also surfaced because the Portugal captain is notably more vocal in interviews and public appearances, often expressing his views directly in English. 

Advertisement

Some fans speculated that Messi might have been similarly chatty had he learned the language.

Now playing for Inter Miami in the United States, Messi operates in a country where English is widely used, although Spanish is also prevalent in Miami. 

His occasional English-language exchanges have attracted attention precisely because he has generally conducted much of his public communication in Spanish.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'I respect that'- Ronaldo tells fans who choose Messi over him
Football
12.10.2026
'I respect that'- Ronaldo tells fans who choose Messi over him
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
12.10.2026
Messi compared to Ronaldo after revealing 'deep' regret
'I am the best in history' — Ronaldo explains why he's better than Messi, Pele and Maradona
Football
12.10.2026
'I am the best in history' — Ronaldo explains why he's better than Messi, Pele and Maradona
Bet of the Day: Accurate Football Predictions You will Find Today
Bet Of The Day
12.10.2026
Bet of the Day: Accurate Football Predictions You will Find Today
Galatasaray confirm 23-man squad without injured Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, and Wilfried Singo for the Trabzonspor clash.
Football
12.10.2026
Salah overshadows Osimhen to set all-time Super Lig record
He falls too much — What Arsenal record holder said about Bukayo Saka
Football
11.10.2026
He falls too much — What Arsenal record holder said about Bukayo Saka