Salah overshadows Osimhen to set all-time Super Lig record

Mohamed Salah has set a new Süper Lig record with 10 goal contributions in 7 games for Trabzonspor, outshining Victor Osimhen's impressive start

Mohamed Salah has made a sensational start to life in Turkey, rewriting the Süper Lig record books after helping Trabzonspor secure a commanding 3-0 away victory over Samsunspor on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Egyptian captain reached double figures for goal contributions in just seven league appearances, beating a mark Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen came close to matching during his early days at Galatasaray.

Salah breaks decade-long Süper Lig record

Salah continued his remarkable form on Matchday 7, registering an assist to take his tally to seven goals and three assists in his opening seven league appearances. The achievement makes the Trabzonspor forward the first player since the 2014/15 campaign to record 10 goal contributions within his first seven matches in the Turkish top flight.

His latest contribution came during an emphatic first-half display against Samsunspor at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium, where Trabzonspor established a three-goal advantage before the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah turned provider in the 40th minute, producing a precise pass that split the opposition defence and found Diego Francolino. The forward controlled the ball, evaded a stranded defender and calmly finished into the bottom corner to complete the scoring.

The assist capped another influential performance from Salah, whose combination of goalscoring and creativity has made him one of the standout performers in the Turkish league this season.

Osimhen falls short as Salah raises the bar

Nigeria international Osimhen had approached the same milestone during his prolific start to life at Galatasaray, recording six goals and four assists in his first eight Süper Lig appearances.

That gave the striker 10 goal contributions, but he needed an additional match to reach the figure Salah has now achieved in seven outings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comparison highlights the Egyptian’s extraordinary efficiency in the opening weeks of his Turkish adventure, with his latest record adding another achievement to an already impressive start.

Trabzonspor will now turn their attention to the UEFA Conference League, where they are scheduled to face Finnish side Kuopion Palloseura on Thursday. They will subsequently return to domestic action for a heavyweight encounter against Beşiktaş on 19 October.