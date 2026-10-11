'I enjoyed it' — Liverpool captain Van Dijk opens up on Man City guilty verdict

Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk commented on Manchester City's guilty verdict.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opted to keep his powder dry regarding Manchester City's guilty verdict for systemic financial breaches, though the defender promised a definitive assessment once the club's appeals process concludes.

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What Van Dijk said

​The Netherlands international delivered his measured response in the mixed zone following Liverpool's bitter 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

​The fixture marked the first on-pitch meeting between the two modern heavyweights since an independent commission found the reigning champions guilty of breaching 114 financial regulations between 2009 and 2018.

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Despite the heavy cloud hanging over the visitors, Van Dijk refused to be drawn into condemning his opponents while City's formal appeal remained active.

​"The only thing I can say, because it’s ongoing, is that I have really enjoyed the rivalry," Van Dijk stated, referencing the intense competitive era defined by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

​"But that is on the pitch, what has happened off the pitch is a totally different story. Because it’s still ongoing, it’s not a good idea for me to comment on this. When it’s properly settled I will definitely share my comments on it but for now let’s wait and see".

Liverpool vs Manchester City rivalry

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​Van Dijk's restraint belies the monumental stakes of the guilty verdict for Liverpool's historical standing.

​The modern rivalry between the two northern clubs has been defined by unprecedented points totals and razor-thin margins.

While Van Dijk ultimately anchored Liverpool to the 2019/20 Premier League title, the squad City assembled during their period of inflated revenues directly denied Liverpool the domestic crown on multiple occasions.

The Merseyside club finished as runners-up to City in 2013/14 and subsequently lost out on the 2018/19 and 2021/22 titles by a single point.

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​Should the guilty verdict survive the appeal process, potential punishments could range from points deductions to retrospective title stripping, fundamentally altering the legacy of the teams Van Dijk battled against.

How the match went

​Before addressing the off-pitch scandal, the Liverpool captain was forced to digest a frustrating collapse on the grass.

​The clash remained a tense, scoreless stalemate for over an hour before the dynamic completely shifted in the 62nd minute.

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Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was dismissed for a second bookable offence, instantly compromising the hosts' defensive structure.