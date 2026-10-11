CAS provide update on Senegal-Morocco AFCON dispute

CAS director general Matthieu Reeb announced the timeline for their decision on the Senegal-Morocco AFCON dispute.

Senegal and Morocco are expected to learn the outcome of their Africa Cup of Nations title dispute within days after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) heard Senegal’s appeal against the decision to strip them of the trophy and award it to Morocco.

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CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb gave the update on Thursday, October 8, following a hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland, nearly nine months after Senegal beat Morocco in the final.

The ruling will determine whether CAF’s decision to record a 3-0 forfeit victory for Morocco stands or Senegal’s appeal succeeds.

What CAS director general said

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Reeb acknowledged supporters’ frustration over the lengthy dispute but said the timetable had been agreed with the parties.

He added that the panel would focus on legal and procedural questions before issuing its reasoned decision.

“I know it's a long wait for the fans a few months after the final between Senegal and Morocco,” Reeb said," per Reuters.

“The timetable and the procedural calendar were established with the agreement of the parties involved in this case.

“So everybody knew about the timeline, and our objective as CAS, as the last instance authority, is to provide a reasoned award as soon as possible after the hearing today.

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“I expect the decision to come not today, not tomorrow, but a few days later. The facts are set, are clear and the discussions will be on some procedural issues and legal aspects.”

How Senegal lost AFCON title

Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the January 18 final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in the 94th minute after a goalless 90 minutes.

The final descended into controversy during stoppage time when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review of El Hadji Malick Diouf’s challenge on Brahim Díaz.

Senegal’s players left the pitch in protest, following instructions from coach Pape Thiaw, and play was interrupted for around 14 minutes.

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The players eventually returned after Sadio Mané urged his teammates to continue. Díaz attempted a Panenka penalty, but Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved it. Gueye then scored in extra time to give Senegal what appeared to be their second AFCON title.

That result was overturned on March 17, when the Confederation of African Football’s Appeals Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final under Article 84 of the competition regulations. CAF recorded a 3-0 victory for Morocco, setting aside the original result.

Senegal take CAF to CAS

The Senegalese Football Federation lodged its appeal with CAS on March 25, seeking to overturn CAF’s ruling and be declared AFCON champions.

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A central issue is whether CAF was entitled to apply the forfeiture regulations after the Senegalese players temporarily left the field but returned and completed the match under the referee’s authority.

Senegal’s case challenges the decision to overturn the result, while Morocco’s position rests on the application of the tournament regulations.

The October 8 hearing brought representatives of Senegal, Morocco and CAF before a three-member arbitration panel in a closed-door proceeding.