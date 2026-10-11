Ayra Starr's NFL half-time show performance sees her join Wizkid on exclusive list

Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr regaled fans during the NFL international half-time show for the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr brought her sound to the NFL’s international stage on Sunday, performing ‘Heaven Baby’, her collaboration with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, during the halftime show of the Philadelphia Eagles’ clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

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The performance gave the singer another major international platform, with the song featuring on Starrgirl, her album released on August 14, 2026.

Ayra’s set also featured songs including ‘Rush’ and ‘Hot Body’, bringing Afrobeats to an NFL audience as the league continues to expand its international reach.

Ayra Starr performing a medley of “Hot Body” and “Ms. Paper” at the NFL International Games halftime show in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. 💜✨ https://t.co/QBXGe325Lw — 𝑨𝒚𝒓𝒂 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒓 𝑼𝒑𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 (@ayraupdates) October 11, 2026

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Ayra Starr’s performance

Ayra opened her halftime set with ‘Heaven Baby’, a standout track on Starrgirl. The performance came days after releasing the song’s official music video on October 5, giving the smash hit fresh visibility ahead of her appearance in London.

The Nigerian singer was announced as the headline performer in August. The NFL said the show formed part of a record seven halftime performances planned across its 2026 international games, spanning seven countries and four continents.

🚨 Ayra Starr performs “Heaven Baby” at the NFL Halftime Show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London 🤩🏟️🇬🇧 https://t.co/OHCpyv0B4h — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) October 11, 2026

Eagles-Jaguar ends in dramatic fashion

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Ayra’s performance took place during a game that delivered a last-second finish. The Jaguars defeated the Eagles 19-17 after kicker Cam Little converted a 57-yard field goal with one second remaining.

Philadelphia had briefly taken a 17-16 lead through Jake Elliott’s 48-yard field goal with eight seconds left, but Ameer Abdullah returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to put Jacksonville in position for the winning kick. The Jaguars improved to 4-1, while the Eagles fell to 2-3.

Tottenham Stadium: Sports and music

Opened in April 2019, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become a major venue for football, American football and live entertainment.

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With a capacity of 62,850, it features a retractable grass pitch that moves aside to reveal a separate playing surface designed for NFL games.

Wizkid held his concert at the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur || Credit: Instagram

Wizkid walks into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The venue is the first purpose-built NFL stadium outside the United States. Under an expanded partnership running through the 2029-30 season, it will host at least two regular-season NFL games annually, reinforcing London’s role in the league’s international strategy.