This is bad for football — Man Utd legend laments after Man City destroy Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has described Manchester City’s dominant 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield as “really bad for the Premier League.”

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, City’s first since being found guilty of more than 100 financial breaches, Neville struggled to fully celebrate the visitors’ performance amid the ongoing cloud over the club.

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The game was turned on its head when Ryan Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Doku, who had only just come on.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Doku and Rayan Cherki settled the game in City's favour.

“To come and win at Anfield is really difficult and we should be eulogising over them without a ‘but’ or any hesitation, but there is that thing in the back of your mind,” Neville said.

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“They have done a brilliant job here today. They have dominated the game in the last 20 minutes from the red card onwards.

"This is really bad for the Premier League, and it's going to continue for a few months" Gary Neville's immediate reaction to Man City's win over Liverpool at Anfield. https://t.co/Enej2OQmeB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

“At the end of the game, it’s quite hard because you’re imagining that basically if the guilty verdict is confirmed in January or February, Manchester City are not going to be in the position that they are in and there is going to be a huge cloud hanging over the whole league.

“This is not good for the Premier League right now. That’s what I have just recognised today.

"This is really bad for the Premier League and it’s going to continue for a few months.”

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Neville even requested to be taken off future Manchester City games until the case is resolved, admitting the situation made it difficult to offer pure praise.