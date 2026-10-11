Vinicius and girlfriend announce break up amid Real Madrid struggles

Vinicius's girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca confirmed that speculation around their relationship.

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca have ended their relationship for a second time, four months after reconciling, with the announcement coming a day after the Brazilian winger was sent off against Villarreal.

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Virginia’s press team confirmed the separation on Sunday, October 11, saying the decision was mutual and denying reports of a dispute.

The development comes after Vinícius received a straight red card in Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Villarreal, leaving him at risk of missing the October 25 El Clásico against Barcelona.

What Virginia's team said

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“Virginia Fonseca and Vini Jr. are no longer together. There was no conflict, there was no fight, only the understanding that they should no longer continue as a couple,” her representatives said.

Rumours of a fresh split emerged on Saturday after the 27-year-old Brazilian influencer travelled from Madrid to Miami with her children.

Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

Reports suggested the couple had argued, but her team had previously said the trip was planned so the children could visit their father, singer Zé Felipe.

Neither Virginia nor Vinícius had publicly explained the reasons for the latest separation at the time of the announcement.

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Vinícius and Virginia: Off and on

The pair’s relationship became public in 2025, and they confirmed their romance in October that year. Virginia announced their first separation on May 15, 2026, after seven months together, saying she preferred to end a relationship that no longer made sense rather than remain in it.

They reconciled in July, appearing together publicly at the launch of Virginia’s business in Goiânia on July 20. They later displayed matching commitment rings on social media in September, suggesting their relationship had resumed seriously.

Vinicius Jr and his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca | Instagram

The latest announcement ends that reconciliation after roughly three months.

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Vinicius's personal and professional struggles

The breakup comes during a difficult period for Vinícius on the pitch. On Saturday, he came off the bench—after losing his starting berth due to loss of form—in the 52nd minute against Villarreal and appeared to have scored Real Madrid’s second goal before VAR intervened.

The goal was disallowed after a review showed that Vinícius had pulled Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba’s hair during the build-up. Referee Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos then sent the Brazilian off for violent conduct in the 72nd minute.

Real Madrid still won 1-0 through Yan Diomande’s 62nd-minute goal, but Vinícius now faces a possible suspension.

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