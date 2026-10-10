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Real Madrid’s Vinicius set to miss El Clasico after Villarreal red card

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:56 - 10 October 2026
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior faces a two-match La Liga suspension following a red card against Villarreal, putting him out of El Clasico against Barcelona
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Vinicius Junior is expected to miss Real Madrid’s El Clasico clash against Barcelona after receiving a straight red card in their victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

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The Brazilian winger faces a potential two-match La Liga suspension following his dismissal at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving him unavailable for two important domestic fixtures.

Vinicius faces suspension after Villarreal incident

Vinicius was sent off by referee Isidro Diaz de Mera after scoring what appeared to be Real Madrid’s second goal against Villarreal. However, the strike was ruled out following a VAR review that caught the forward pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair during the move.

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The incident was deemed violent conduct, prompting the referee to dismiss the Brazilian and cancel his goal. Vinicius subsequently protested the decision, with the referee’s report detailing his behaviour after the red card.

“Vinicius, after having been sent off and still on the pitch, continued protesting my decision, shouting loudly, heading toward the area where I was with an aggressive attitude, having to be restrained by teammates, without being able to understand any specific expression,” the report stated.

The account could prove significant as the Spanish football authorities consider the disciplinary consequences of the incident. Under La Liga’s disciplinary regulations, violent conduct away from the ball can attract a suspension, with Vinicius expected to receive at least a two-match ban.

Barcelona clash among matches Vinicius will miss

The anticipated suspension would rule Vinicius out of Real Madrid’s league meeting with Sevilla on October 18 and their highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25.

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His absence against Barcelona would represent a significant setback for Madrid, given the Brazilian’s attacking threat and ability to influence matches in decisive moments.

The El Clasico fixture carries particular importance in the title race, with Real Madrid seeking to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Missing one of their key forwards could force the coaching staff to reconsider their attacking options for the encounter.

Although Madrid may explore their options regarding the disciplinary decision, the expected two-game suspension leaves Vinicius facing an anxious wait ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

For the Brazilian, the Villarreal incident threatens to have consequences beyond Saturday’s match, potentially keeping him out of one of the biggest games of the Spanish football calendar.

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