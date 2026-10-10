'I should have had a hat-trick against Man United' - Nigerian-born striker declares

Dominic Solanke admits he should have scored a hat-trick after heading a late equaliser for 10-man Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Dominic Solanke has admitted he should have scored a hat-trick after rescuing Tottenham Hotspur with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

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The Nigerian-born striker acknowledged his wastefulness in front of goal despite earning Spurs a valuable point after they were reduced to 10 men.

Solanke rues missed chances against Manchester United

Solanke delivered a late intervention to deny Manchester United victory, but the Tottenham forward was far from satisfied with his individual performance. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the England international expressed frustration at his inability to convert several opportunities during a game in which Spurs had dominated much of the first half.

“I should have had a hat-trick. I wasn’t clinical enough. I know that,” Solanke admitted.

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His assessment reflected a frustrating afternoon in front of goal, with the striker believing he could have done considerably more to punish United before his late equaliser.

Manchester United had taken the lead through Bryan Mbeumo in the 73rd minute, leaving Tottenham facing the prospect of another disappointing result. However, Solanke stepped up when his team needed him most, heading home Sandro Tonali’s cross in the 92nd minute to secure a share of the points.

The goal was particularly significant given Tottenham’s numerical disadvantage after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off. Despite playing with 10 men, the visitors continued to push and were rewarded for their persistence.

Tottenham captain Solanke praises team's fighting spirit

The equaliser also marked a personal milestone for Solanke, who wore Tottenham’s captain’s armband for the first time.

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Although disappointed by his missed opportunities, the striker focused on the positives from a performance that demonstrated his side’s determination to fight until the final whistle.

Solanke believes Tottenham can build on their resilience as they attempt to recover from a difficult start to the season. Rescuing a point at Old Trafford, particularly after losing a player, offered encouragement for the matches ahead.

For the Nigerian-born forward, however, the draw presented mixed emotions. His late header proved decisive, but his own assessment made it clear that he expected more from himself in front of goal.