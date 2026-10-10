Alaves vs Atletico: Why Ademola Lookman avoided red card

The decision to show Ademola Lookman only a yellow card in Atletico vs Alaves have enraged Spanish football fans.

Ademola Lookman avoided a possible red card after a first-half challenge on Ángel Pérez during Atlético Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Alavés, with Archivo VAR explaining why the incident was not considered a sending-off offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision sparked controversy after Alavés were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Pérez was sent off for a challenge on Julián Álvarez, despite the Alavés defender having been involved in the earlier incident with Lookman.

Why Lookman avoided red card

Lookman was booked in the 45th minute for his challenge on Pérez, who had threatened Atlético down the right flank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the challenge looked nasty, Archivo VAR, a platform that provides insight into contentious refereeing decisions in Spanish football, provided insight into why Lookman avoided sending off.

⁉️💥 ¿Da para roja directa la acción de Lookman sobre Ángel Pérez? ✅ 𝗡𝗢. 👉🏻 El delantero pisa la cara externa de la bota de su rival, con el talón apoyado sobre el césped. ▪️ Cuando el talón se queda apoyado sobre el césped, la acción no se valora como posible roja directa. https://t.co/H8CcAltgWy — Archivo VAR (@ArchivoVAR) October 10, 2026

Archivo VAR’s explanation centred on the mechanics of the Nigerian’s challenge, particularly the fact that his heels remained in contact with the grass rather than being raised as he made contact.

That distinction informed the assessment of the tackle, which was punished with a yellow card rather than a dismissal.

However, the explanation did little to settle the debate, with supporters questioning why Lookman remained on the pitch when Pérez was later sent off for a challenge that also involved contact with an opponent’s supporting leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Es una puta vergüenza la de lookman no se revisa y esta si por el hijo de puta de Simeone todo el día protestando e incumpliendo las normas y no tienen huevos a hacer nada al hijo de puta #AlavésAtleti https://t.co/sley7hZ24a — Xabier (@XabiOrereta) October 10, 2026

Han expulsado al jugador del Alavés por hacer la misma entrada que le hace Lookman a él en la primera parte Nunca entenderé que le debe la Liga al Atleti https://t.co/2ZPjpKUFWi — Álex (@LxoMessismoFCB) October 10, 2026

¡¡Oh, vaya!! ¡¡Que esta exactamente igual de Lookman no ha sido NADA!! ¿Aquí no hacéis tiempos de revisión ni tuits irónicos? Aquí os calláis porque no os conviene, @Atleti https://t.co/WBx7Op7q5Q — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) October 10, 2026

No expulsó a Lookman y pitó el final antes de tiempo para que el Alavés no colgara el balón al área por si empataba 2-2 al Atleti. Masterclass de corrupción de Quintero González, apunten su nombre. @Atleti 💰 @CTARFEF https://t.co/JaoEt8h2oB — Joker Laporta 🃏 (@JokerLaporta) October 10, 2026

Perez sent off after VAR review

Advertisement

Advertisement

The controversy intensified in the 60th minute when Pérez lunged at Álvarez, catching the Atlético forward around the ankle as he challenged for the ball.

Referee Alejandro Quintero González initially showed the Alavés player a yellow card, but VAR official Juan Luis Pulido recommended an on-field review.

After watching the replay, Quintero upgraded the punishment to a red card in the 61st minute, leaving Alavés with 10 men for the remainder of the contest.

Pérez protested the decision as he left the pitch, pointing to the earlier challenge by Lookman that had earned the Atlético forward only a yellow card.

Alavés coach Quique Sánchez Flores also questioned the difference in treatment, describing the two incidents as similar and criticising what he viewed as inconsistent officiating.

Advertisement

Advertisement