Alaves vs Atletico: Lookman's struggles continue as Argentine star saves Simeone

Ademola Lookman's drought drags on, but Atletico Madrid managed to secure victory.

Cristian Romero’s towering 87th-minute header rescued a vital 2-1 away victory for Atlético Madrid against a resilient, 10-man Deportivo Alavés side at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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The Matchweek 8 LALIGA encounter saw Diego Simeone's men battle through a gritty, physical contest to secure three crucial points.

While they ultimately won the game, the match highlighted ongoing attacking struggles for Atlético, particularly the disjointed first-half performance of Nigerian international Ademola Lookman, who was substituted at halftime.

Key Match Details

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Atlético Madrid dictated the early tempo and found their breakthrough in the 33rd minute. Alejandro Grimaldo scored the goal, assisted by another new signing, Jonathan David, to fire the visitors into a 1-0 lead.

However, Alavés clawed their way back into the game just before the break. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Lucas Boyé calmly converted a penalty to level the score at 1-1.

The chaotic end to the half also saw Lookman pick up a yellow card in the 45th minute, capping off a frustrating 45 minutes where he failed to significantly impact the final third.

Seeking a spark, Simeone made decisive changes at the interval, withdrawing Lookman and replacing him with Argentine star Julián Álvarez.

Alvarez's introduction provided fresh attacking impetus, and the momentum swung entirely in Atlético's favour in the 61st minute when Alavés midfielder Ángel Pérez was shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle on the former Man City striker, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

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Despite their numerical advantage, Atlético laboured to break down the resolute Alavés defence. Just as the match seemed destined for a frustrating draw, Cristian Romero broke the deadlock.