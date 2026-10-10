Ipswich vs Fulham: Iwobi sub proves costly as Cottagers snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

Fulham blew a 1-0 lead against Ipswich after Alex Iwobi was substituted in the 87th minute, with two late goals sealing a dramatic comeback win

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Fulham were mere minutes away from a first Premier League win of the season before Alvaro Arbeloa's decision to take off Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi backfired. Advertisement Advertisement Iwobi played until the 87th minute with Fulham holding a 1-0 lead; however, two goals in the 88th and 92nd minutes helped Ipswich turn the tie around.

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