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Ipswich vs Fulham: Iwobi sub proves costly as Cottagers snatch defeat from the jaws of victory
Fulham blew a 1-0 lead against Ipswich after Alex Iwobi was substituted in the 87th minute, with two late goals sealing a dramatic comeback win
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Fulham were mere minutes away from a first Premier League win of the season before Alvaro Arbeloa's decision to take off Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi backfired.
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Iwobi played until the 87th minute with Fulham holding a 1-0 lead; however, two goals in the 88th and 92nd minutes helped Ipswich turn the tie around.
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