Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Merciless Blues destroy Cherries in attacking masterclass

Chelsea produced a ruthless attacking display to thrash Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge and claim a much-needed Premier League victory.

Chelsea, who lost their last league game 3-0 to Brentford, exploded out of the blocks, taking the lead inside two minutes when Jordan Henderson finished superbly from the edge of the box after a neat lay-off from Cole Palmer.

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Good day at the office! 🤩 #CFC | #CHEBOU https://t.co/qEDzngfW4f — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2026

Moments later, Morgan Rogers made it 2-0 with a well-taken effort that left the visitors stunned.

Chelsea continued to dominate and added a third just after the restart. Pedro Neto’s low cross found João Pedro, who finished emphatically to put the hosts firmly in control.

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Bournemouth briefly threatened a fightback when Evanilson pulled one back in the 51st minute following a defensive mix-up, but any hopes of a recovery were short-lived.

João Pedro restored the three-goal cushion in the 67th minute, converting Pep Chavarria’s cross for his second of the afternoon.

Henderson then put the seal on a memorable afternoon with a stunning free-kick into the top corner in the 70th minute, completing an outstanding personal performance on his home debut.

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