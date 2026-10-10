Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Merciless Blues destroy Cherries in attacking masterclass
Chelsea, who lost their last league game 3-0 to Brentford, exploded out of the blocks, taking the lead inside two minutes when Jordan Henderson finished superbly from the edge of the box after a neat lay-off from Cole Palmer.
Good day at the office! 🤩 #CFC | #CHEBOU https://t.co/qEDzngfW4f— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2026
Moments later, Morgan Rogers made it 2-0 with a well-taken effort that left the visitors stunned.
Chelsea continued to dominate and added a third just after the restart. Pedro Neto’s low cross found João Pedro, who finished emphatically to put the hosts firmly in control.
Bournemouth briefly threatened a fightback when Evanilson pulled one back in the 51st minute following a defensive mix-up, but any hopes of a recovery were short-lived.
João Pedro restored the three-goal cushion in the 67th minute, converting Pep Chavarria’s cross for his second of the afternoon.
Henderson then put the seal on a memorable afternoon with a stunning free-kick into the top corner in the 70th minute, completing an outstanding personal performance on his home debut.
The result lifts Chelsea into 5th in the standings, while Bournemouth remain in search of their first win of the season.