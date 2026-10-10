Barcelona vs Getafe: Hansi Flick sets all-time record as Blaugrana open nine-point gap on Real Madrid

Ex-Premier League stars Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon shine as Barcelona beat Getafe.

Barcelona continued their flawless start to the LALIGA season, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over Getafe at the Camp Nou on Saturday to equal one of the club's greatest historical records.

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Hansi Flick’s side completely dominated from the opening whistle. Missing their talisman Raphinha due to fitness issues, the hosts handed starts to Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon, who both stepped up immediately to dismantle a struggling Getafe side managed by José Bordalás.

While the visitors arrived hoping to pull off an upset, they were systematically overpowered by Barcelona's relentless possession-based attack.

Key match details

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Barcelona wasted no time taking control of the match, finding the breakthrough just two minutes in. Anthony Gordon fired a right-footed shot from outside the box into the centre of the net to give the Blaugrana a rapid 1-0 lead.

The hosts continued to dictate the tempo, pinning Getafe deep in their own half. The pressure paid off again in the 30th minute following a disastrous mistake by Getafe defender Zaid Romero.

Gabriel Jesus capitalised on the error, stealing the ball from the centre-back on the edge of the box and cutting inside before finishing to make it 2-0 before halftime.

Despite a few rare counter-attacks from Getafe, including a long-range effort from Iván Azón that was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Joan García, Barcelona remained entirely untroubled.

In the 73rd minute, Jules Koundé added a third goal to put the game completely out of reach, capping off a thoroughly dominant 3-0 performance that saw the hosts concede just a single shot on target.

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Barcelona set record

For Barcelona, the emphatic victory maintains their perfect start to the campaign, giving them eight wins from their first eight matches.

This incredible achievement equals the historic club record set during the 2013/14 season under Argentine coach Tata Martino.