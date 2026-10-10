Man Utd vs Tottenham: Carrick's Red Devils suffer late heartbreak against 10-man Spurs
A point apiece in Manchester. https://t.co/xiEiQsFsje— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 10, 2026
Michael Carrick’s side looked set for a valuable three points after Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute.
The Cameroon forward finished clinically from Matheus Cunha’s assist to give the Red Devils a late lead in a largely tight contest.
Tottenham’s task became even harder five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident involving Luke Shaw.
Spurs were reduced to 10 men, and United appeared in control and well-placed to close out the win.
However, Roberto De Zerbi’s side refused to accept defeat.
In the second minute of added time, Sandro Tonali delivered a cross into the box, and Solanke rose above Lisandro Martínez to head home a dramatic equaliser, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling support.
The result leaves both teams still searching for consistency early in the season. United will be bitterly disappointed to have surrendered a lead against 10 men, while Spurs continue to search for their first win of the season.