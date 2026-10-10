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Man Utd vs Tottenham: Carrick's Red Devils suffer late heartbreak against 10-man Spurs

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:30 - 10 October 2026
Dominic Solanke scored a 92nd-minute equaliser as Tottenham and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
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Michael Carrick’s side looked set for a valuable three points after Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute.

The Cameroon forward finished clinically from Matheus Cunha’s assist to give the Red Devils a late lead in a largely tight contest.

Tottenham’s task became even harder five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident involving Luke Shaw.

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Spurs were reduced to 10 men, and United appeared in control and well-placed to close out the win.

However, Roberto De Zerbi’s side refused to accept defeat.

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In the second minute of added time, Sandro Tonali delivered a cross into the box, and Solanke rose above Lisandro Martínez to head home a dramatic equaliser, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling support.

The result leaves both teams still searching for consistency early in the season. United will be bitterly disappointed to have surrendered a lead against 10 men, while Spurs continue to search for their first win of the season.

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