We got our identity back — Arteta claims title defence back on track after Leeds win

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have restored their identity after a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United that put their Premier League title defence back on course.

The champions recovered from James Justin’s 55th-minute opener to claim all three points at the Emirates, with Riccardo Calafiori equalising seven minutes later and substitute Bruno Guimarães sealing the win in the 70th minute.

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The result moved Arsenal level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

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Arteta admitted the heavy 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the international break had left a mark on his squad. “Today we had two objectives,” he said.

“Face the challenge because Leeds haven’t lost in the Premier League and they’re in a great position because they fully deserved it.

"Secondly, because we had a point to prove, something was touched in our identity against Brighton, especially in the manner that we reacted after being in a difficult situation.”

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The Arsenal manager added that his side wanted to show they are “something special and unique.”

After three weeks without 16 players and the lingering frustration from Brighton, Arteta said the players responded exactly as he expected once the equaliser went in.