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Arsenal vs Leeds: Bruno Guimaraes rescues Gunners in Emirates comeback

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:26 - 10 October 2026
Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to rescue Arsenal in a thrilling comeback win over Leeds United at the Emirates after James Justin's opener
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Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to rescue Arsenal from an embarrassing defeat to Leeds United.

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The Gunners fell behind in the first half after James Justin's goal, but goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Guimaraes turned the game around.

Arsenal vs Leeds: How it happened

The Gunners struggled to break down an organised Leeds defence in the first half, with Kai Havertz registering their first shot on target after 20 minutes. Meanwhile, David Raya kept Arsenal in the contest, making several important saves to deny Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Arsenal were fortunate not to concede when Bogle inadvertently blocked Anton Stach’s effort.

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Martin Odegaard threatened after the restart, but Raya remained busy, tipping Ao Tanaka’s powerful attempt over the crossbar. Leeds eventually took a deserved lead through James Justin, who finished at the far post after Gabriel failed to prevent his effort from crossing the line.

However, Arsenal responded quickly as Riccardo Calafiori converted from close range after Ben White headed a cross back across goal. The equaliser shifted momentum in the hosts’ favour, with Mikel Arteta’s substitutions adding fresh energy.

Bruno Guimaraes completed the turnaround, sweeping the ball into the corner after receiving Declan Rice’s clever flick. Odegaard nearly added a third late on, but Leeds survived the opportunity.

The victory extended Arteta’s perfect record against Daniel Farke to five matches, while Leeds’ struggles against reigning champions away from home continued.

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