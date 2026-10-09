‘No one answers the phone anymore’ — Dele Alli laments being abandoned by ex-teammates

Dele Alli opens up on emotional livestreams about staying in touch with former Tottenham teammates while training hard for a football comeback

Dele Alli has offered a glimpse into his life away from football, admitting that former teammates are increasingly difficult to reach as he attempts to rebuild his career after more than a year without a club.

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The 30-year-old’s emotional livestreams have brought moments of humour and encouragement, but they have also exposed the uncertainty surrounding the future of a player once regarded as one of England’s brightest talents.

Alli reaches out to former teammates during emotional livestream

“No one answers the phone to me anymore. I'm just going to keep calling people. I'm getting aired (ignored) again, innit?” Alli told viewers during one of his recent livestreams. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has broadcast several times in recent days, spending hours interacting with his audience, revisiting highlights from his career and calling people from his contacts list.

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Initially frustrated by unanswered calls, Alli eventually received responses from several familiar faces. James Maddison answered from a concert and shouted “love you”, while Eric Dier also picked up from Monaco.

Jack Grealish, who was out getting an Indian meal, and Tammy Abraham were among those who answered, while Ashley Cole even pledged to sign Alli if he secured another managerial position.

Harry Kane also took the call, asking his former Tottenham teammate: “Working hard, I hope?” “Working hard and having fun,” Alli replied.

The exchanges revealed that the midfielder still has connections within football, even as he struggles to find his way back onto the pitch. With around 150,000 Twitch followers and millions more across his social media platforms, livestreaming has become a significant part of his life while he trains independently.

From Tottenham sensation to uncertain football future

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Alli’s current circumstances represent a dramatic change from his peak at Tottenham, where he made 269 appearances and scored 67 goals. During the 2016-17 campaign, he recorded 22 goals and 13 assists, forming a formidable partnership with Kane and earning comparisons with English greats Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

He earned 37 caps for England, featuring at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s departure in 2019 preceded a difficult period marked by injuries, personal struggles and unsuccessful spells at Everton and Besiktas.

Despite the setbacks, Alli continues to work towards a comeback. He spent eight weeks at Marbella Football Center during the summer, where fitness coach Domenico Gurzi praised his condition and commitment.

“He is in top shape,” Gurzi wrote. “He worked very hard every day. He is an unbelievably good player, has still got it. He is a top professional and focused.”

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A former England international, meanwhile, believes Alli can still build a successful career, although returning to his Tottenham peak may prove difficult.