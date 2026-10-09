Ronaldo sends strong message to Jesus amidst Portugal suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 980th career goal for Al-Nassr as he faces a Portugal suspension following a dispute with national team coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the turmoil surrounding his Portugal future by returning to the scoresheet for Al-Nassr, finding the net just 23 minutes into his first appearance since his international fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 41-year-old’s goal brought him closer to the 1,000-goal milestone as he continues to face a provisional suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) following his departure from the national team camp.

Ronaldo scores on Al-Nassr return amid Portugal controversy

Ronaldo was named in Al-Nassr’s starting line-up for their Saudi Pro League clash against Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday and opened the scoring midway through the first half.

The goal took his official career tally from 979 to 980, leaving the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward just 20 strikes away from reaching 1,000 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His return to club action comes after a turbulent international break that has placed his relationship with Jesus under scrutiny and raised questions about his future with Portugal.

The dispute reportedly began when Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27. The forward claims Jesus had promised him 30 minutes of playing time, but he was ultimately left on the bench despite completing an extended warm-up.

Ronaldo subsequently left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen ahead of the team’s next fixture against Denmark, triggering disciplinary action from the federation.

Ronaldo accepts responsibility as FPF considers punishment

Under the FPF’s disciplinary rules, a player who leaves the national team without justification can face a preventive suspension while the case is investigated. The federation’s disciplinary council is expected to determine the final punishment, which could range from a one-month to a six-month ban. Ronaldo could also face a fine of between €510 and €1,020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a lengthy statement addressing the controversy, the Al-Nassr captain accepted responsibility for his actions, apologised for leaving his teammates and insisted that he remained available to represent Portugal after serving any sanction imposed.

Ronaldo also revealed that he had provided Jesus with an eight-point document to read during a press conference, outlining how he wanted the public fallout to be addressed.

Despite the disagreement, Jesus has left the door open for the forward’s return to international football. However, Ronaldo’s provisional suspension remains in place until the disciplinary process is completed.