Comoros vs Nigeria: Eguavoen makes winning start as Alozie, Kanu shine for Super Falcons

Michelle Alozie and Uchenna Kanu scored as Nigeria's Super Falcons beat Comoros 2-0 in the first leg of the 2028 Olympic Games African qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Falcons made a winning start to their second-round campaign in the African qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games, defeating Comoros 2-0 in the first leg on Friday.

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Michelle Alozie and Uchenna Kanu scored in the second half to give coach Eguavoen a debut win and the Super Falcons a valuable advantage ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture.

Alozie breaks deadlock as Super Falcons dominate

The Super Falcons began the encounter on the front foot, creating several opportunities during the opening half but struggling to find the finishing touch against a determined Comoros defence.

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Rasheedat Ajibade came closest to opening the scoring before the break, with her effort striking the woodwork as Nigeria continued to push for an early advantage. Despite their attacking pressure, the visitors could not find a breakthrough before half-time, leaving the contest goalless at the interval.

Nigeria eventually got their reward three minutes after the restart when Alozie fired them ahead in the 48th minute. Gift Monday headed the ball into the defender’s path, allowing her to finish from close range and put the Super Falcons in control.

Alozie nearly doubled her tally six minutes later, but the Comoros goalkeeper produced a save to deny her and keep the hosts within touching distance.

The pressure eventually told again in the 59th minute as Nigeria extended their lead through Kanu. Jennifer Echegini delivered a corner into the penalty area, and the forward finished the opportunity to give the Super Falcons a two-goal cushion.

Nigeria take advantage into Olympic qualifying return leg

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The victory gives Nigeria a strong platform heading into the second leg as they pursue a place in the next round of the African qualifying campaign for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The Super Falcons will aim to maintain their advantage when the teams meet again on Tuesday, October 13, with both fixtures taking place at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo.

Comoros are hosting their home and away matches at the Nigerian venue because the island nation lacks a standard football pitch suitable for the qualifiers.