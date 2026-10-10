Portugal FA president reveals when Ronaldo will return amid suspension hearing

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença has announced when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the national team camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to rejoin Portugal for the November international break after Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença declared that the federation, head coach Jorge Jesus, and the squad all want their captain back, despite disciplinary proceedings over his abrupt departure from the national team camp.

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Proença’s comments come after the FPF’s independent Disciplinary Council opened proceedings and imposed a preventive suspension on the captain.

What Proença said

Proença called for calm as the federation attempts to resolve the dispute, describing the disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus as a "misunderstanding."

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He stressed that the disciplinary case would follow its normal process and that the decision rests with the independent council.

The FPF president said the desire for Ronaldo’s return was shared by the federation, the coach, the captain, and his teammates.

He also said Portugal were preparing for the next international camp with the intention of bringing the squad back together in November, provided the necessary conditions were met

“The Federation, the coach, all the teammates are aligned: we want Cristiano back. I expect him back already during the November international break,” Proença said. “Cristiano is also willing to return. He’s the best of all time.”

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Why Ronaldo faces punishment

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on September 30, ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark, following a dispute with Jesus over his role in the team.

The disagreement followed Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27, when Ronaldo was an unused substitute despite warming up during the match.

The forward later accused Jesus of breaking an agreement over his playing time and said the coach’s subsequent press conference had damaged their trust.

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Ronaldo explained his decision in a public statement on October 6, apologising for his failure to acknowledge supporters after the Norway match while insisting that his departure had followed what he regarded as a breach of trust.

He also made clear that he would accept the consequences.

“If I have to serve a suspension, I will serve it,” Ronaldo said in his statement, adding that he would remain available for Portugal after serving any punishment imposed on him.