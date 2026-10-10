Osimhen raises confidence of Galatasaray fans ahead of Barcelona clash

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen spoke on the upcoming Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement about facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League after returning from injury with an assist in Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Kasımpaşa on Friday, October 9.

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The Nigerian striker came off the bench at RAMS Park for his first appearance since suffering a groin injury in Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir on September 4, giving the Turkish champions a timely boost before Tuesday’s league-phase meeting with Barcelona.

What Osimhen said

Osimhen underlined the significance of the fixture, describing Barcelona as one of football’s biggest clubs and stressing what the occasion could mean for Galatasaray’s history and its players.

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“Playing a team like Barcelona is good for this club. Barcelona is one of the biggest club with great history. And playing against them here, at RAMS Park is great for the history of the club and also for the players,” he said.

“It's going to be an amazing game: for the players for the fans, for the staff, we look forward to this game.”

"Playing a team like Barcelona is good for Galatasaray" - Victor Osimhen 🧡❤️ https://t.co/ejVWU2bLwa — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 10, 2026

Osimhen returns in time for Barcelona

The Super Eagles ace played the closing stages against Kasımpaşa and helped seal the victory, setting up Mario Lemina’s goal in the sixth minute of added time after Barış Alper Yılmaz had restored Galatasaray’s lead in the 90th minute.

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Galatasaray had been reduced to 10 men following Lucas Torreira’s dismissal in the 65th minute, making the late win more significant.

The 27-year-old’s return comes as Galatasaray prepare to host Barcelona on October 13, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm WAT. Osimhen had missed several weeks after the club confirmed a strain in his right adductor muscle group.

On the flip side, Barcelona arrive in Istanbul in formidable form. Hansi Flick’s side beat Getafe 3-0 on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the LALIGA season, having also opened their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 win over Feyenoord.

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

Their attacking form presents a serious test for Galatasaray, who lost 3-1 away to Sporting CP in their European opener.

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Osimhen’s history with Barcelona

The forward has already scored against Barcelona in the Champions League. Playing for Napoli in the round of 16 on February 21, 2024, he scored a 75th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 first-leg draw in Naples. Barcelona won the return leg 3-1 on March 12 to progress 4-2 on aggregate.

Osimhen Leaving Inigo Martinez on the dirt on score an equaliser for Napoli against Barcelona in the champions League first-leg tie at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium || Image credit: Imago

That experience gives Osimhen a personal reference point ahead of another meeting with the Spanish giants.